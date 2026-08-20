CMF Buds Neo Earbuds With 35dB ANC & 52-Hour Battery Life Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹1,999 | FPJ

CMF has launched the Buds Neo, its latest true wireless earbuds, in India nearly two years after the Buds Pro 2. The Buds Neo are positioned as the brand's most affordable earbuds to date, priced at Rs. 1,999. Unlike the Buds Pro 2 and Buds 2, which focused on premium drivers and higher-end features, the Buds Neo strip things down to core essentials - sound quality, active noise cancellation and battery life - while retaining CMF's dual-tone, dial-based design language across the lineup.

CMF Buds Neo price in India

The CMF Buds Neo are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The earbuds will go on sale from August 26 through Flipkart, as well as offline retail chains including Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. They are available in three colour options - Black, White and Dark Blue. Details of any launch offers or bank card discounts have not been specified by the company at the time of launch.

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CMF Buds Neo specifications and features

The CMF Buds Neo are built around a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated PET dome, paired with a PEEK and PU surround for driver movement. The earbuds support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz and use AAC and SBC codecs. Sound customisation is handled through the Nothing X app, which offers six EQ presets, including Pop, Rock, Electronic and Classical, along with a custom EQ option and two levels of Bass Enhancement. The earbuds also support static spatial audio for a wider soundstage.

For noise cancellation, the Buds Neo offer up to 35dB of Active Noise Cancellation with three levels, along with an Adaptive mode that adjusts cancellation based on ambient conditions. Call quality is handled through a four-microphone setup with Clear Voice Technology. A 120ms low-latency gaming mode is also available through the Nothing X app.

On battery, CMF rates the Buds Neo at up to 11 hours of playback per earbud with ANC turned off, extending to 52 hours total with the charging case. With ANC switched on, combined playback is rated at up to 30 hours. A 10-minute quick charge is claimed to deliver up to 5.5 hours of playback, while a full charge via USB Type-C takes around 70 minutes.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, with support for Android 6.0 and above as well as iOS 13 and above. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the charging case is rated IPX2. The charging case weighs 50.3g and features a square dual-tone design with a circular tactile dial and a built-in lanyard hole.