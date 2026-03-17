Claude Is Down In India: Several Users Report Of Chat Issues On App & Website

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude is experiencing a significant outage, with numerous users in India and elsewhere reporting difficulties accessing the service on both the website and mobile app. The disruption, which began earlier today, has led to a sharp increase in user complaints, as many took to social media to inquire about the status and share frustration over interrupted workflows.

Downdetector, a platform that aggregates user-reported issues, recorded over 200 outage reports for Claude AI. According to the data, 46 percent of users cited problems with the chat functionality, 39 percent reported issues with the website, and 14 percent mentioned troubles with the app. While the spike appears notable in India, reports indicate the problem is not geographically isolated, though free-tier users seem to bear the brunt.

Anthropic has acknowledged the issue on its official status page. The company updated the incident log stating, "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. At this stage, only free Claude.ai users are being impacted." Earlier entries showed the team initially investigating elevated errors on models like Claude Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 before confirming the root cause and deploying a resolution. Paid subscribers and API users appear unaffected or minimally impacted based on current reports.

This marks one of several disruptions for Claude in recent weeks, following previous incidents earlier in March attributed to high demand and infrastructure strain amid rapid user growth. India has emerged as a major market for the platform, ranking high in global usage shares, which may contribute to localised visibility of such events.

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As of the latest updates from Anthropic's status page, engineers continue working on a full fix, with no estimated resolution time provided yet. Users are advised to check the official status page for real-time developments or try accessing the service later. Anthropic has not issued a separate public statement beyond the status updates at the time of writing.

Due to its privacy stance with Pentagon, Claude has seen a surge in usage, with users leaving ChatGPT to join Claude in support of their decision.