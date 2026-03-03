 Claude AI Is Down In India, Users Report Of Issues With Chat Response
Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude is facing a widespread outage, disrupting access to Claude.ai, mobile apps and developer tools globally, including in India. Users reported login failures, rate-limit errors and 500 server issues. The company cited “unprecedented demand” following rapid growth and recent model releases.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Anthropic's popular AI chatbot Claude is experiencing a widespread outage, disrupting access for thousands of users worldwide, including in India. The service interruption, which affected consumer-facing platforms like claude.ai, the mobile apps, Claude Code, and the developer console, comes just days after Claude topped Apple's free apps chart and amid reports of unprecedented traffic growth.

Several users are taking to X to report of the outage, and we are also facing errors while using the AI chatbot. Downdetector records a slight rising peak in outage reports, with India seeing over 300 issues being reported. This follows an outage from last evening, which began at around 5pm IST and lasted for a few hours.

Anthropic's official status page listed "elevated errors" impacting multiple products, including Claude.ai, Cowork, Platform, and Claude Code. Users reported difficulties logging in, frequent 'rate limit' messages (even for paid subscribers), 500 server errors, and general unavailability of the chatbot interface. Outage monitoring site Downdetector recorded peaks of nearly 2,000 reports last evening, with hundreds more from regions including India.

The company attributed the problems to 'unprecedented demand' for Claude in recent days, following its rapid rise in popularity and recent model releases. This marks the latest in a string of elevated error reports for Anthropic's services in early 2026, highlighting the challenges even leading AI providers face when user growth outpaces infrastructure scaling. For individual users and developers relying on Claude for daily tasks, coding assistance, or creative work, the brief downtime underscored the importance of having backup options during peak periods.

The current update from Claude.ai regarding the ongoing outage is, "We are continuing to investigate this issue."

