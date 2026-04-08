CIA Used The New 'Ghost Murmur' AI Tool To Find The Missing US Pilot In Iran: Here's How It Works

CIA Used 'Ghost Murmur' AI Tool To Find The Missing US Pilot In Iran: Here's How It Works | Representative Image

The CIA reportedly used a secret new AI tool called 'Ghost Murmur' to locate the downed US airman in Iran, capable of detecting a human heartbeat from long range.

On April 3, an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over southern Iran amid escalating US-Iran tensions. While the pilot was quickly recovered, the weapons systems officer ejected and hid injured in rugged mountainous terrain for nearly two days as Iranian forces searched the area with a bounty on his head. The daring rescue operation, involving SEAL Team 6, succeeded thanks to a never-before-used CIA technology that pinpointed the airman’s location when traditional signals failed.

The Breakthrough Tool: Ghost Murmur

The CIA deployed 'Ghost Murmur,' a classified system developed by Lockheed Martin’s secretive Skunk Works division, marking its first known operational use in the field. President Trump revealed that the technology allowed detection from about 40 miles away, describing the rescue as 'one of the greatest' and 'like finding a needle in a haystack.' CIA Director John Ratcliffe hinted at the agency’s 'unique capabilities' during a White House briefing without revealing details.

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How Ghost Murmur AI tool works

The secret technology uses long-range quantum magnetometry sensors, built around microscopic defects in synthetic diamonds, to detect the electromagnetic fingerprint of a human heartbeat. It then pairs this data with artificial intelligence software to isolate the signature from background noise, such as environmental interference across vast desert or mountainous areas.

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“It’s like hearing a voice in a stadium, except the stadium is a thousand square miles of desert,” a source told the New York Post. “In the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you.” The name is deliberate, 'Murmur' refers to a clinical term for heart rhythm, while 'Ghost' signifies locating someone who has, for all practical purposes, disappeared.

The airman, identified only by his call sign, activated his emergency beacon, but it failed to reach rescuers in the challenging terrain. Ghost Murmur provided the decisive confirmation that he was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice, invisible to Iranian search teams but detectable to US forces. He was successfully extracted and is now recovering stateside in what officials called a medical miracle.

Trump and Ratcliffe praised the mission as a major success, highlighting how advances in quantum sensing and AI are reshaping modern special operations.