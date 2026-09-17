China's UBTECH Opens World's First 10,000-Unit Humanoid Robot Factory, Where 'Robots Build Robots' Every Ten Minutes

Chinese humanoid robot developer UBTECH announced that it has begun production at what it calls the world's first intelligent manufacturing facility designed for 10,000-unit annual capacity of industrial humanoid robots. Operations began on September 12 at a new plant in Liuzhou, in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Inside the 'Super Smart Factory'

The announcement, posted on the company's official WeChat account and reported by state-run outlet Global Times. According to UBTECH, the facility spans 14,000 square metres and stands 13.8 metres high, with a production line capable of rolling out one completed industrial humanoid robot every 10 minutes. The plant primarily manufactures the company's Walker S series, aimed at industrial applications, and the Cruzr series, designed for service and interactive settings. The company said the project relies on intelligent planning through industrial simulation systems and scheduling by a digital 'smart brain', which it says fully realises a manufacturing model of robots building robots.

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Built with Siemens, run by a digital 'smart brain'

The factory was jointly built by UBTECH and Siemens Digital Industries Software, incorporating digital twin technology and a manufacturing operations management system the two companies developed together, which UBTECH refers to as the plant's 'smart brain'. This system manages work-order scheduling, material distribution, and quality monitoring across the entire production process. Each robot is also assigned a unique serial number, enabling what UBTECH describes as full one-item-one-code traceability throughout manufacturing.

Robots handling the robot-making

On the shop floor, UBTECH's own Cruzr Y1 and Cruzr S2 robots handle unloading, stacking, loading, and moving materials around the production floor, effectively preparing components used to build more robots. Final assembly relies on a mix of collaborative robotic arms, unmanned logistics vehicles, power-assist manipulators, and rotating worktables, a setup UBTECH says allows the facility to produce multiple robot models on a single line rather than requiring separate assembly systems for each.

Quality checks and storage

Before leaving the factory, UBTECH says every robot undergoes more than four hours of whole-machine testing, followed by a 360-degree visual inspection covering the robot's appearance from every angle. Once completed, robots are moved into an automated warehouse capable of storing 112 humanoid units within just 65 square metres, with automated guided vehicles and unmanned forklifts handling movement between assembly, testing, and storage areas.

The facility's opening comes as China's broader industrial robotics output accelerates. According to the country's National Bureau of Statistics, China produced 98,677 industrial robots in July alone, up 30.2 percent year-on-year, while cumulative output for the first seven months of 2026 reached 635,056 units, up 28.5 percent from the same period last year.