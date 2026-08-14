China's Maglev Bullet Train Hits 800 Kmph In 5.3 Seconds, Breaks Its Own Record Again | X/ Clash Report

China's experimental maglev bullet train has surpassed its own world record for acceleration, reaching a speed of 800 kmph in 5.3 seconds during a test run, marking the third time the train has broken its own record within six months.

Test conducted at Donghu Laboratory

According to a report by the Independent, the ultra-high-speed maglev train achieved the 800 kmph mark on a 1-kilometre test track at the Donghu Laboratory in Hubei province. The 1.1-tonne train had earlier reached an acceleration of 798 kmph, and before that had recorded a speed of 700 kmph in 2 seconds in December 2025. The train was first tested in June 2025, when it reached 650 kmph in seven seconds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Far faster than existing commercial Maglev services

Maglev trains currently operating in China and Japan typically run at speeds of around 320 kmph, while China's fastest commercial high-speed rail services are capable of reaching approximately 350 kmph, making the experimental train's acceleration figures well beyond what is currently used for passenger travel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How Maglev technology works

Maglev technology allows trains to travel without direct contact with the rails by using magnetic fields to suspend the vehicle, removing friction in the process. A magnetic wave generated by coils placed along the tracks propels the train forward. The track itself is constructed to maintain precise alignment, with deviations of no more than 0.5 millimetres permitted, according to a report by CGTN. Similar electromagnetic technology is also being explored for launching spacecraft and aircraft.

Train demonstrates controlled braking alongside acceleration

Chinese researchers also demonstrated that the experimental train could manage both rapid acceleration and controlled deceleration. During the test, the vehicle surged from zero to 800 kmph before safely slowing down and coming to a complete halt over a distance of nearly 200 metres.

Multiple critical technologies put to test

Alongside the speed record, researchers tested several other essential technologies during the trial, including high-power energy delivery, high-speed levitation control, electromagnetic propulsion, and emergency braking systems. Chinese scientists are also working on next-generation maglev systems that could eventually propel trains through tubes with extremely low air pressure or near-vacuum conditions.