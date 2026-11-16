China’s COMAC Completes First Piloted Flight Of 19-Seat Electric Aircraft CE-25A | X

China's Commercial Aircraft Corporation (COMAC) has completed the first piloted flight of its CE-25A, a 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft, the company said. The flight took place on Saturday in Binzhou, in China's eastern Shandong province. COMAC said the aircraft operated normally and all performance indicators met expectations.

Three on board

The aircraft carried two pilots and one flight-test engineer. The CE-25A is COMAC's first electric commercial aircraft.

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Designed for short intercity hops

The CE-25A is meant mainly for intercity commercial flights. It can seat 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 metric tons. Its cruising speed is 300 km per hour at an altitude of 2,400 metres, and its range is 400 km.

Ten electric fans instead of engines

The aircraft has no conventional turbofan or turboprop engines. It uses a distributed electric propulsion system, with 10 electric ducted fans mounted along the top of its wings. The layout is intended to reduce noise and allow takeoffs and landings on shorter runways.

Certification process under way

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has formally accepted COMAC's application for a type certificate under transport-category regulations. That begins the inspection process required before commercial passenger service can start. The reports did not give a timeline for certification or for entry into service.

Background: development partners and earlier tests

The CE-25A was developed jointly by COMAC, Chinese battery maker CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners. The aircraft completed its first unmanned autonomous flight on February 2 this year and has since completed 19 unmanned autonomous flight validations before the piloted flight.

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