Chhattisgarh Launches 24x7 'Ration ATM' That Dispenses Rice & Grains: All You Need To Know

Chhattisgarh has introduced a new automated system to modernise its public distribution network, allowing beneficiaries to collect their monthly ration from a machine that functions much like a bank ATM, available around the clock. The Annapurthi Grain ATM was launched in Raipur's Birgaon area, offering a faster alternative to the traditional ration distribution system and doing away with the long queues and waiting hours associated with it.

How the grain ATM works?

The machine dispenses the prescribed quantity of rice to beneficiaries after biometric authentication. Once a beneficiary enters their card details and completes a fingerprint scan, the machine releases the allocated rice, cutting down on manual intervention in the process. The facility has a storage capacity of around 2,500 kilograms, with rice loading and dispensing handled through an automated system.

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Run by a local women's self-help group

The Grain ATM is operated by Jyoti Group, a local women's self-help group, adding a community-led dimension to the initiative. Officials said the facility would be particularly useful for working women and those managing household responsibilities, who often find it difficult to visit ration shops during regular hours.

Covers migrant workers under One Nation, One Ration Card

The initiative operates under the One Nation, One Ration Card system, which allows migrant workers and other beneficiaries from different states to collect their allocated food grains at the facility, regardless of where their ration card was originally issued.

Backed by the World Food Programme

The project is supported by the World Food Programme, with the stated aim of making ration distribution more accessible, transparent and efficient for beneficiaries in the state.