 ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected

ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected

ChatGPT faced a major outage affecting mostly US users, with Downdetector logging over 13,000 complaints at peak. Conversations, search, image generation, and Codex features failed for many. Indian users reported minimal disruption. OpenAI acknowledged elevated error rates and said the issue was identified, mitigated, and fully resolved within hours.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
ChatGPT | Canva

ChatGPT faced a severe outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the AI chatbot. The tool faced downtime in the US mostly, and Indian users reported minimal issues. Downdetector saw thousands of reports, with people complaining over image generation and conversations.

ChatGPT outage: US users affected the most

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 13,000 users reported problems at the peak of the disruption, which began at approximately 12:32 PM PST (around 1:50 AM IST on February 4). The complaints represented a dramatic spike from the usual baseline of just 19 reports, with the figure peaking at over 20,000 reports by some accounts.

The outage affected multiple features of the AI chatbot, including conversations, search functionality, image generation, and the recently launched Codex and Atlas features. Users attempting to access ChatGPT encountered error messages or found themselves stuck on loading screens.

FPJ Shorts
ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected
ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected
'Dhoop Mein Kaala...': Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy On The 50
'Dhoop Mein Kaala...': Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy On The 50
Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disrupted For Over 12 Hours
Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disrupted For Over 12 Hours
Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black Lace Catsuit
Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black Lace Catsuit

OpenAI acknowledged the technical difficulties on its official status page, confirming 'elevated error rates' for ChatGPT and platform users, as well as issues with fine-tuning jobs. The Sam Altman-led technology company posted an update stating, "We're currently experiencing issues."

ChatGPT outage: OpenAI responded quickly

OpenAI responded quickly to address the technical issues. By 4:21 PM ET, the company's status page confirmed: "We have identified the issue, applied the necessary mitigations and are monitoring the recovery." The problem was officially marked as resolved at 5:14 PM ET, with ChatGPT listed as "operational" by 6:30 PM ET.

The outage occurred just one day after OpenAI launched its Codex app for Mac, which Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said achieved over 200,000 downloads on its first day. The timing led to speculation that increased user load following the Mac app launch may have contributed to the service disruption, though OpenAI has not confirmed any connection.

Interestingly, rival AI chatbot Claude, developed by Anthropic, also experienced an outage on the same day, with the company listing "elevated error rate on API across all Claude models."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected
ChatGPT Suffers Major Outage, Indian Users Largely Unaffected
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite...
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite...
'71% Of Indian Recruiters Say AI Helps Spot Skills They Earlier Missed': LinkedIn Report
'71% Of Indian Recruiters Say AI Helps Spot Skills They Earlier Missed': LinkedIn Report
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works
Will You Pay For Using WhatsApp? New Paid Subscription Feature Reportedly In The Works