ChatGPT Paid Subscribers May Hit Usage Limits Sooner: Here Is Why |

OpenAI has begun testing a system that puts ChatGPT's Chat and Work features under one shared usage allowance. The change could mean some paying subscribers run out of usage faster than before.

What is changing

Until now, regular ChatGPT conversations and Work tasks have had separate limits. Under the new system, both draw from a single pool, so users must split their available usage between everyday chats and work-related tasks.

OpenAI told subscribers about the plan in an email. Executive Thibault 'Tibo' Sottiaux confirmed in a post on X that the combined Chat and Work experience has started rolling out to a small group of Pro users. The aim, he said, is to gather feedback before a broader release.

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Who could be affected

An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that most users are unlikely to see their usage reset more often. A small number of heavy users, however, may reach their limits sooner. Those most exposed are people who use ChatGPT often for both casual conversations and demanding work tasks.

Tech outlets that have covered the email report that more advanced models and more complex tasks will use up more of the shared allowance.

Subscriber concerns

Some subscribers have voiced worries on social media and in OpenAI's community forum. They fear they will get less access to advanced reasoning models while paying the same subscription fee. Decrypt said it asked OpenAI whether subscribers would keep their combined entitlements or receive less usage for the same price. The company had not responded by the time of publication.

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What happens when the limit runs out

OpenAI has said conversations with its Instant model will stay unlimited and will not count towards the shared allowance. Users can therefore keep chatting after they use up their limit, though not with the more advanced models.

Subscribers will also be able to check their combined remaining usage and reset times in ChatGPT's settings, according to coverage of the email. OpenAI has not said how much detail that view will give.

Wider rollout in December

For now, only a small group of Pro subscribers has the combined system. OpenAI plans to widen the rollout in December. Reports say it will then cover Plus, Pro and Business plans, and the shared pool will include Codex, OpenAI's coding tool.

OpenAI has said it will keep improving the efficiency of its systems so subscribers can get more from their existing plans.

Backdrop of rising costs

The move comes as AI companies face strong demand and rising costs for running powerful models. OpenAI is presenting the merger as a simplification that lets people switch between regular conversations and complex tasks in one place.

It also follows recent changes to usage limits. Last month, OpenAI reversed a planned cut to Work and Codex allowances for its $200 Pro plan after subscriber backlash, and doubled limits across its Pro tiers and Business Premium.