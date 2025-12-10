 ChatGPT Leads South Korea's Smartphone App Growth With 196.6% User Surge In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechChatGPT Leads South Korea's Smartphone App Growth With 196.6% User Surge In 2025

ChatGPT Leads South Korea's Smartphone App Growth With 196.6% User Surge In 2025

ChatGPT saw the largest growth in South Korea’s smartphone app users in 2025, with a 196.6% increase from January to November, reaching over 20 million monthly active users. Integrated with KakaoTalk since October, ChatGPT became the most-used app, outpacing rivals like Kakao Pay and Olive Young, reflecting South Korea’s growing adoption of AI technology.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
OpenAI's ChatGPT | Wikipedia

Seoul: ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform of OpenAI, recorded the biggest rate of increase in its smartphone app users among all apps available in South Korea this year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Details

Users of the ChatGPT app grew 196.6 percent in November compared with January, making it the app with the most significant increase, according to a sample survey of 4 million smartphone users in Korea conducted by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail, reports Yonhap news agency.

Daiso Mall, the online mall of the popular discount store Daiso, ranked second with a growth rate of 31.9 percent, followed by beauty retailer Olive Young with 30.8 percent and Monino, an asset-management service app for users of Samsung Group's financial affiliates, with 28.1 percent.

FPJ Shorts
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 2585 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 2585 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife | FPJ EXCLUSIVE
Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife | FPJ EXCLUSIVE
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM
Read Also
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi...
article-image

ChatGPT was also the most-used smartphone app during the same period, logging a monthly average of 16.7 million users, followed by Kakao Pay with 9.1 million and Olive Young with 8.6 million.

In October, Kakao said that ChatGPT is now available for use on the KakaoTalk online messaging app. With ChatGPT for Kakao, KakaoTalk users can access the chatbot with a single tap and share AI-generated conversations, images and text with friends in real time, according to the company.

Existing ChatGPT users can use the service within KakaoTalk with their preexisting ChatGPT account This rollout marked the first major outcome of the partnership formed between Kakao and OpenAI in February as part of the Korean internet giant's broader strategy to join a global AI alliance amid intensifying competition in the market.

Read Also
Xiaomi SU7's Epic Auto Parking Fail Caught On Video! Car Mistakenly Dives Into Pond | Watch
article-image

Earlier, the number of ChatGPT users in South Korea surpassed 20 million for the first time in August, data showed.

The monthly active users (MAUs) of ChatGPT reached a monthly record of 20.31 million in August, sharply up from 4.07 million a year ago, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DPIIT Releases Draft Policy On AI Copyright, Proposes Hybrid Licensing Model

DPIIT Releases Draft Policy On AI Copyright, Proposes Hybrid Licensing Model

India Advances Battery Manufacturing With 50 GWh Capacity Under PLI ACC Scheme

India Advances Battery Manufacturing With 50 GWh Capacity Under PLI ACC Scheme

Tamil Nadu: MeitY & IIT Madras To Host Pre-Summit Event On Safe & Inclusive AI In Chennai

Tamil Nadu: MeitY & IIT Madras To Host Pre-Summit Event On Safe & Inclusive AI In Chennai

Govt's 7 Working Groups Finalise Roadmap For Bharat 6G Mission

Govt's 7 Working Groups Finalise Roadmap For Bharat 6G Mission

Lava Play Max With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹12,999

Lava Play Max With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹12,999