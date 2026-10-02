ChatGPT Introduces Virtual Try-On Feature To See How Clothes Look On You Before You Buy: Here's How To Use It |

OpenAI has added a virtual try-on feature to ChatGPT, letting shoppers see a preview of themselves in clothes or accessories before buying. The company began rolling it out worldwide alongside a new Favourites library as well. The new 'Try On' button appears next to clothing in ChatGPT's shopping results. Users tap it and upload a selfie or full-body photo, and ChatGPT generates an image of them wearing the item.

ChatGPT Try-On

Shoppers aren't limited to products ChatGPT surfaces. Users can also upload a screenshot or image of any item and ask for a preview. ChatGPT can also help build an outfit from a style description, or identify clothing from photos of celebrity looks, according to Digit.

Favourites library

OpenAI is also launching Favourites, which lets users save products to a Library in the app. Saved items appear alongside the generated try-on images, so shoppers can compare and revisit them later. Reference photos can be reused for future try-ons or deleted in settings.

Powered by Images 2.5

Both features run on ChatGPT Images 2.5, which OpenAI released on September 8. The company says the model delivers more natural lighting and richer textures, follows editing instructions more reliably and generates images faster.

ChatGPT Try-On limitations

Try-on images may not accurately represent the product or the user's appearance, and cannot show whether a size will fit. OpenAI says images uploaded from personal accounts can be used to improve its models unless users opt out. Users uploading photos of themselves should check their data settings first.

Competing in fashion discovery

The launch is OpenAI's second push into commerce within ChatGPT. Its earlier instant-checkout feature reportedly underperformed. Google added a similar try-on feature to Search in 2025, and ChatGPT now competes with Google Shopping and Pinterest for fashion discovery.