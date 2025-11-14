ChatGPT Gets New Group Chat Feature: How It Works |

ChatGPT slowly, but steadily, wants to become the WhatsApp of the AI world. OpenAI has introduced a new group chat feature that will enable users to collaborate with friends and family in one single conversation on the AI chatbot. OpenAI says that this experience is rolling out in phases for existing users of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Group Chat: rollout timeline

OpenAI says that the roll out has begun in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan for mobile and web users. It is available for already logged-in users only. This group chat feature can be used by users on all subscription plans - Free, Go, Plus, and Pro. The company says that expansion to other countries will begin after feedback from early users.

ChatGPT Group Chats: How it works

1. To initiate a group chat, tap the people icon in the top right corner of any new or existing chat.

2. You can invite others directly by sharing a link with one to twenty people, and anyone in the group can share that link to bring others in.

3. When you join or create your first group chat, you’ll be asked to set up a profile with a name, username and photo.

4. Group chats appear in a dedicated sidebar section, with options to name the group, mute notifications or manage members - though the creator cannot be removed and can only exit.

5. ChatGPT integrates seamlessly but respects boundaries: it follows the conversation's flow, responding only when tagged (such as by saying "ChatGPT") or according to custom settings that dictate its tone, personality or participation level.

6. Personal memories and instructions from individual chats do not transfer, ensuring privacy, and no new memories are formed from group interactions.

7. Responses leverage GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects the optimal model based on context and user plan.

8. For those under 18, safeguards limit exposure to sensitive content, and parents can disable group chats through controls.

ChatGPT Group Chat: Key featues

The group chat feature comes with threaded replies and emoji reactions , alongside built-in tools like online search, file uploads, image generation and dictation.

Rate limits apply solely to AI responses, sparing user-to-user messages, which fosters fluid exchanges. OpenAI emphasised the AI's "new social behaviours," allowing it to stay silent when appropriate and react with emojis to maintain natural dynamics. ChatGPT can also reference participant profiles for tailored outputs, such as generating images featuring specific users.