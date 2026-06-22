Chaos At Flipkart's Glam Up Fest In Delhi: Influencers Clash Over Gift Hampers, Videos Go Viral | Instagram

Tech giant Flipkart's Glam Up Fest 2026, billed as one of the country's largest beauty creator gatherings, found itself trending online for the wrong reasons after videos showing chaotic scenes during gift hamper distribution went viral, with several influencers publicly criticising the e-commerce giant over the incident.

The fourth edition of Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2026 was held over two days, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, bringing together over 100 leading beauty brands and thousands of creators, influencers and celebrities under one roof. Held under the theme 'Beauty for Every Moment,' the event was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, alongside top content creators, with tickets priced at Rs. 1,179 onwards.

A key highlight was the launch of Flipkart's Global Luxe Beauty Store, inaugurated by Janhvi Kapoor, featuring over 100 brands including Calvin Klein, Gucci, Nautica, Eucerin, Medicube, Cetaphil and CeraVe. Flipkart also used the occasion to announce that its Beauty and Personal Care category had grown 50 percent year-on-year, with Gen Z now driving nearly 60 percent of all beauty purchases on the platform.

But the business announcements were quickly overshadowed by what unfolded once the event wound down.

The viral video and the hamper scramble

Videos circulating on Instagram and other platforms showed large crowds converging around hamper distribution areas, with several clips appearing to capture pushing, heated arguments and attendees attempting to collect multiple bags. Some footage showed people entering areas where the giveaway merchandise had been stored, while others were filmed grabbing bags directly from piles.

One widely shared clip, posted by an Instagram account, captured the scramble in real time and was among several reels that fuelled the online backlash against the event's organisation.

Influencers speak out

As per several creators who attended, the hampers were promised as part of a barter collaboration arrangement, with influencers expected to create and post social media content in exchange for gift hampers reportedly worth around Rs 6,000. Many took to social media to vent their frustration, alleging they had honoured their end of the deal but were left empty-handed.

Several attendees claimed that despite fulfilling their side of the collaboration, they were unable to receive the promised hampers because stock ran out even before the event concluded. Attendees also criticised what they described as inadequate crowd control and a lack of clear distribution mechanisms for the giveaways.

The complaints appear to have largely come from smaller creators, while multiple creators who did receive their hampers shared positive experiences from the event.

Two sides to the story

The incident quickly snowballed into a wider debate online, with one set of attendees blaming event management for failing to plan adequately for demand from thousands of creators, while others pointed to attendee behaviour itself, arguing that some participants seemed more focused on collecting freebies than engaging with the event.

The backlash gained traction partly because of the contrast between the event's polished positioning around beauty brands and trends, and the visuals that emerged online of what many users called a "free-for-all" over merchandise.

We have contacted Flipkart for a response and will update this copy when they get back.