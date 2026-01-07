CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22% | IANS

Las Vegas: Samsung Display said on Wednesday it has developed a new technology with US-based Intel that significantly reduces the power consumption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, enabling longer battery life for laptops.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. said the SmartPower HDR technology allows laptop users to enable high dynamic range (HDR) mode, which can reduce power consumption by up to 22 percent compared with previous OLED displays.

The HDR technology allows displays to deliver vivid images through brightness optimisation, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Unlike conventional HDR modes that apply a fixed high voltage regardless of the content type causing unnecessary power loss, SmartPower HDR dynamically adjusts voltage based on the characteristics of the displayed content," Samsung Display said in a release.

In detail, the technology allows users to save power by up to 22 percent when carrying out general tasks, such as web browsing, and by up to 17 percent when playing high-resolution videos or playing games.

"As artificial intelligence (AI) PCs become more widespread, the new technology is expected to significantly improve battery efficiency and enhance the HDR viewing experience," the company added.

Meanwhile, the head of South Korea's automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group met chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia on the sidelines of CES 2026, raising expectations that the companies could partner in autonomous driving technologies.

According to industry sources, Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai, held a closed-door meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

The two previously met in Seoul over a widely reported beer and fried chicken gathering also joined by Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong in October, when Huang visited South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)