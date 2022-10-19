e-Paper Get App
HomeTechCERT-In cautions citizens against fake gift offers that steal data

CERT-In cautions citizens against fake gift offers that steal data

The government cyber cell has cautioned users against adware targeting prominent brands and tricking customers into fraudulent phishing and scams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
The government cyber cell has cautioned users against adware targeting prominent brands and tricking customers into fraudulent phishing and scams. | Photo: Pixabay
Follow us on

In an advisory, CERT-In, under the IT Ministry, has warned citizens that amid the festive season in the country free gift offers can be a trick by Chinese websites to steal users' confidential information.

The government cyber cell has cautioned users against adwares targeting prominent brands and tricking customers in fraudulent phishing and scams. These attack campaigns can effectively jeopardise the privacy and security of sensitive customer data and result in financial frauds, the advisory noted.

CERT-In said, "Fake messages are in circulation on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, etc.) that falsely claim a festive offer luring users into gift links and prizes," it said.

They also added that these fake messages are targeting women and asking them to share the links on their social media.

The victims are receiving messages that have a false claim of a special festive offer of prizes or money on answering a questionnaire. These messages contain a link to a phishing website that looks similar to the websites of popular brands. The attackers then entice the users to give sensitive information like personal details, passwords, bank account details, OTPs, or use it for adware, and other adversarial purposes.

The website links involved are mostly Chinese (.cn) domains and other extensions such as .top, .xyz.

With inputs from IANS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CERT-In cautions citizens against fake gift offers that steal data

CERT-In cautions citizens against fake gift offers that steal data

ShareChat vs The Wire: ShareChat asks the Wire to take down controversial articles

ShareChat vs The Wire: ShareChat asks the Wire to take down controversial articles

Apple launches iPad, iPad Pro 2022 and Apple TV 4K

Apple launches iPad, iPad Pro 2022 and Apple TV 4K

Microsoft lays off nearly 1000 employees: Reports

Microsoft lays off nearly 1000 employees: Reports

YouTube in 4K for all users, not just Premium users

YouTube in 4K for all users, not just Premium users