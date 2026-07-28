Caught On Mic: Canadian Lawmaker Accidentally Reads Out His AI Chatbot's Instructions In Front Of Entire Legislature | X

A Canadian politician has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was caught reading an AI chatbot's writing prompt aloud during an official speech in his province's legislature, apparently without realising the line was never meant to be spoken at all.

What actually happened?

Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, was addressing a matter involving the Office of the New Brunswick Advocate when the slip occurred. Oliver delivered a fairly ordinary line of legislative rhetoric, saying, "Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters," before pivoting into what was clearly never meant to be part of his speech, "Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The sentence is instantly recognisable to anyone who has used an AI chatbot, as the kind of framing line a model like ChatGPT or Claude offers before rewriting a passage in a different tone or style. Oliver appears to have delivered the entire line, transitional phrase and all, without pausing or registering that anything was amiss.

How the clip surfaced?

The moment initially passed largely unnoticed during the live session, but footage of the speech resurfaced this week after being posted to the New Brunswick subreddit, where it quickly caught the attention of users who found the mix-up hard to ignore. From there, the clip spread further to platforms including Threads and X, eventually drawing coverage from major Canadian outlets.

Public reaction has been unforgiving

Reaction on Reddit was pointed. One commenter argued that letting the moment pass without consequence would mean holding elected officials to a lower standard than high schoolers submitting essays, while another noted that a lawyer caught doing the same thing in a legal filing would likely face sanctions, and asked why a lawmaker should be held to any lesser standard. Several commenters used words like 'grim'' and 'idiocracy' to describe what the episode suggested about the state of public discourse, with some going as far as to call for Oliver's resignation.