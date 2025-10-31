Canva Unveils AI Enhancements & New Tools in Latest Update: 9 New Features You Must Know About

Design platform Canva announced updates to its AI capabilities and workflow tools on Thursday, as part of its ongoing World Tour event. The changes include a unified AI system for visual creation, integration with professional design software Affinity, and a dedicated marketing platform. These additions come amid growing competition in the AI-assisted design space, with Canva aiming to cater to both individual creators and small business teams. The updates are rolling out progressively to users worldwide.

Here is a lowdown on all the new things that have arrived in Canva with the latest update

Design Foundation Model based on AI

Canva's new Design Foundation Model is a large language model trained on design-specific data to generate fully editable visuals, such as images and layouts, in seconds. It powers the broader AI suite by understanding context like brand styles and user prompts, enabling quick iterations without starting from scratch.

Affinity Integration

Users can now access Affinity's vector editing, image manipulation, and layout tools directly within Canva for free. Assets created in Affinity transfer seamlessly to Canva via a universal file format, reducing the need to switch between applications during design workflows.

Canva Grow

This marketing platform handles end-to-end campaign management, from creation and publishing across channels to performance tracking. It uses AI that analyses past data to suggest optimisations, allowing teams to refine strategies based on engagement metrics.

Ask Canva

A chatbot feature, Ask Canva, is available across Canva's interfaces to answer queries on design techniques or platform navigation. It processes natural language inputs to provide step-by-step guidance, integrated into tools like the video editor and forms builder.

Video 2.0

The updated video editor features a timeline interface for layering text, effects, and audio tracks. Tools include clip trimming, synchronisation options, and an AI-powered Magic Video that automatically applies transitions and enhancements, alongside pre-built templates for faster production.

Email Design

Canva's email design tool lets users build and customise newsletters or promotional messages, exporting them as HTML files without coding. It supports drag-and-drop elements tailored to brand guidelines, integrating with existing visual libraries.

Forms

A new forms builder enables creation of interactive digital surveys or registration pages branded to match user assets. It collects responses like feedback or event RSVPs, with options for customization in layout and fields.

Upgraded AI Assistant

The AI assistant now extends support to multimedia elements, including photo editing, video textures, and 3D graphics generation. It matches styles to ensure consistency with a project's overall aesthetic, accessible via prompts in various design modes.

Canva Business Plan

Positioned between the Pro and Enterprise tiers, this subscription targets solo professionals and small teams. It bundles AI tools, analytics for design performance, and brand management features, with pricing details to be confirmed upon launch.