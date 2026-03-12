Canva Down: Users Report Of Media Upload Failures & Issues With Image Editing

Popular graphic design platform Canva experienced a major global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access their designs, templates, and projects. Reports on Downdetector and social media indicated that users faced login errors, loading failures, media upload failures, and design access issues across both the website and the app.

Canva's official status page confirmed the issue, with the company logging a 503 error message when users tried to access canva.com. The company said on its status page, "We are currently investigating and working to mitigate the issue."

Scale of the disruption

Outage monitoring platform Downdetector logged over 400 reports in the United States alone, with around 75 reports filed in India - numbers that are expected to climb, if the issue is not fixed.

User reports painted a grim picture of the disruption's depth. One user reported being unable to create new designs or access old ones, with even the templates section completely inaccessible. Another reported persistent 500 server errors even after attempting to switch accounts.

At the time of the outage, Canva had not yet issued any official statement. The company's status page showed it began investigating the issue at 10:28 AM AEDT, and the incident was marked resolved by 11:06 AM AEDT - a window of roughly 38 minutes between acknowledgment and resolution.

Canva, which is used by over 200 million people globally, is particularly critical for small businesses and solo creators who have no immediate fallback. The platform is now up and running once again. The outage lasted for less than half an hour.

Canva has not yet provided a root cause explanation for the outage.