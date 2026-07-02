Canva Down: Users Experience Issues With Uploading Media, X Erupts With Complaints

Canva users across the globe are experiencing issues with uploading media to designs, triggering a wave of complaints on X and a visible spike in outage-tracking reports. The company confirmed the disruption on its official status page, stating it was investigating the issue, though a fix is yet to be rolled out at the time of writing.

Canva says 'it is working on a fix'

Canva's status page, canvastatus.com, flagged the issue under the incident titled 'Users may experience errors uploading media to their Canva design.' The page listed the problem as first identified with an 'investigating' tag, noting that 'users may experience errors uploading media to their Canva design.' A subsequent update posted at 19:12 AEST on July 2, read, "We are continuing to investigate this issue," indicating that Canva's engineering team had yet to isolate the root cause or issue a resolution at that stage.

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spike in DownDetector reports

The outage coincided with a sharp spike in reports on DownDetector, the crowd-sourced platform that tracks service disruptions based on user submissions. According to the reports logged, 70 percent of affected users flagged issues while using Canva's website, making the browser-based editor the worst-hit platform during the outage. Another 29 percent reported problems specifically through the Canva mobile app, while the remaining 1 percent cited issues with the app in a separate category, pointing to a disruption that spanned across both desktop and mobile users rather than being confined to a single platform.

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X erupts with user complaints

As the upload errors persisted, affected users took to X to vent their frustration, with many reporting that files were failing to upload mid-project, stalling ongoing design work. The complaints reflected a familiar pattern for Canva, a platform used by over 170 million people worldwide for social media content, presentations and marketing collateral, where even short disruptions tend to draw an immediate and vocal response given how deeply the tool is embedded in daily workflows for individual creators and businesses alike.

A recurring pattern for Canva

This is not the first time Canva has faced upload-related outages. The platform has seen multiple incidents over the past year involving image and video uploads, page-load failures, and login issues, with past disruptions typically resolved within 30 minutes to a couple of hours. Canva's help centre has previously pointed users toward storage limits, unsupported file formats, and site maintenance as common causes of upload failures, advising affected users to check the status page before attempting repeated uploads.

What happens next

As of the latest update, Canva had not specified a timeline for resolution or confirmed the underlying cause of the media upload errors. The company is expected to post further updates on its status page as the investigation progresses. Users experiencing upload failures have been advised to check canvastatus.com for real-time updates before attempting further uploads.