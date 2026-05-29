Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Engine-Firing Test At Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 36 | Video | X

Canaveral: A Blue Origin rocket exploded during a test at the launch pad on Thursday night, shaking nearby homes and briefly painting the sky orange.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin said its New Glenn rocket exploded during an engine-firing test. All personnel have been accounted for, the company said via X.

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Emergency officials said there is no threat due to fumes or other potential hazards.

The massive New Glenn was grounded in April after it left a satellite in the wrong orbit because of engine failure. It was only the third flight of the rocket that Blue Origin intends to use to launch landers to the moon for NASA.

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Homes shook in nearby Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach around 9 pm, with residents turning to social media to wonder what happened. Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 36 is visible from the beach, and the internet quickly filled with photos of an orange fireball.

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"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test," Blue Origin said in a brief statement. "We will provide updates as we learn more." New Glenn made its debut in 2025 from Cape Canaveral. It is named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)