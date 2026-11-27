Black Friday 2026: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Up For Grabs At Reduced Prices In India |

The iPhone 17 Pro is selling for less than its launch price in India during Black Friday sales, while its successor, the iPhone 18 Pro, is also available at reduced prices. The overlap is making the choice harder for buyers hunting for value. Retailers are offering both Pro models at reduced prices. The older phone costs about Rs. 29,000 less than the new one, before bank offers.

Apple's price rise and the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series in India this year at a much higher price. The 256GB iPhone 18 Pro started at Rs. 1,64,900, which is Rs. 30,000 above the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price of Rs. 1,34,900. Apple stopped selling the iPhone 17 Pro series through its official channels in India after the new launch. Retailers are still clearing remaining stock.

Read Also Apple iPhone 18 Pro Sales Rise 3.1% Globally As China Growth Offsets Weak Demand In US And Japan

iPhone 18 Pro deal at Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at Rs. 1,56,490 in its Black Friday sale. Buyers who pay with an IndusInd Bank credit card EMI get another Rs. 10,000 off, which would bring the price to about Rs. 1,46,490. Other bank cards qualify for smaller discounts, and the IndusInd offer is the largest.

iPhone 17 Pro deals at Reliance Digital

At Reliance Digital, the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,27,900. Paying with a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card EMI cuts the price to as low as Rs. 1,18,307, a saving of about 7.5 percent. Offline Reliance Digital stores run additional offers.

BigBasket sells the same model for Rs. 1,26,990 with delivery in minutes where the service is available. Buyers can take Rs. 4,000 off with an AU Bank credit card or choose 10 percent back in NeuCoins, which comes to 12,699 coins.

Sale prices and bank offers change often and can end without notice, so buyers should check the final price at checkout.