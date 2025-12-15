Big News Update: 16GB RAM Smartphones May Disappear In 2026; Mid-Range Phones May See Price Increase Next Year |

As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) rises, high-capacity RAM configurations in premium smartphones could become rarer or stall altogether by 2026. Manufacturers likely to limit upgrades to 12GB RAM models amid surging memory costs driven by AI demand. Furthermore, 4GB RAM options may make a comeback, something that entry-level phones had started to give up on, making 6GB RAM as the entry-level option.

AI Demand strains mobile DRAM supply

According to research firm TrendForce, memory prices are expected to surge sharply in the first quarter of 2026, prompting brands to downgrade specifications or raise prices to offset costs. While low-end devices may revert to 4GB base configurations, premium models are unlikely to see RAM capacity increases beyond current 12-16GB levels.

The rapid expansion of AI applications, particularly in data centres requiring high-bandwidth memory (HBM), has diverted DRAM production capacity away from consumer devices. This shift is creating a tight supply for mobile DRAM, pushing prices higher and forcing smartphone makers to reconsider specifications.

Stagnation in high-end specifications

TrendForce forecasts that DRAM capacities in high-end and mid-range smartphones will 'hover near minimum standards', effectively slowing the upgrade cycle that has seen flagships push towards 16GB and beyond. This could mean fewer new devices, or absolutely no devices, offering 16GB or higher RAM as standard, with manufacturers prioritising cost control over specification boosts.

Some reports suggest microSD card slots may return in certain models as a cheaper alternative for storage expansion, further indicating a broader retreat from aggressive hardware upgrades.

Overall smartphone price increases expected

The DRAM crunch aligns with earlier warnings of rising smartphone prices in 2026. In November 2025, Xiaomi cautioned investors of a 'sizeable rise' in handset costs due to escalating memory chip prices linked to AI-driven demand. Market analysts, including IDC, have similarly predicted jumps in average selling prices, particularly for mid-range and low-end devices, extending into next year.

TrendForce notes that Android brands in the mid- to low-end segments are already planning launch price hikes for 2026 models, while even Apple may rethink discounts on older iPhones as memory costs rise.