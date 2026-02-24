Big Milestone! AI-Powered Drone Doorstep Deliveries Begin In Gurugram

X

In a significant advancement for India's hyperlocal logistics sector, Skye Air Mobility, a pioneering drone delivery company headquartered in Gurugram, has commenced true doorstep deliveries using a combination of drones and AI-powered robots. This development, announced at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit, represents a major stride toward fully autonomous, eco-friendly last-mile delivery in urban environments.

The company, led by Founder and CEO Ankit Kumar, has integrated its existing drone infrastructure—known as Skye Port—with advanced physical AI systems on the ground. "We've connected Skye Port, our hyperlocal delivery port, with a physical AI infrastructure," Kumar told Economic Times. "So far, we've been making deliveries using drones. We've made nearly 3.6 million drone deliveries in the last 2.5 years, saving over a thousand tons of carbon."

This milestone builds on Skye Air's proven track record, where drones handle payloads of up to 10 kg, suitable for retail goods, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and more. The new end-to-end autonomous system minimises human intervention, enhancing speed, efficiency, and sustainability.

Central to the rollout are international collaborations. Skye Air has partnered with NASDAQ-listed Arrive AI (US-based) to deploy "Arrive Points" - secure, smart mailbox systems installed in residential townships and commercial complexes. Drones deliver packages directly to these automated units. Additionally, collaboration with another US firm, Ottonomy, introduces ground-based AI robots (often referred to as rovers or Ottobots) that complete the final leg, transporting items from the smart mailbox to the customer's exact doorstep.

The process works seamlessly: Drones transport parcels from warehouses or hubs to Arrive Points, where AI-powered robots take over for the last-meter delivery, notifying recipients in real-time via app alerts. Managed by Skye Air's AI-driven Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system, the entire operation ensures safety and precision in densely populated urban areas like Gurugram.

Kumar emphasised the broader impact, "This marks a new phase in hyperlocal logistics," he said, highlighting how these global partnerships expand the automated delivery ecosystem. The initiative aligns with India's push to become a global AI and innovation hub, integrating aerial drones with ground robotics for smarter commerce.

With plans for nationwide expansion, Skye Air aims to scale this model beyond Gurugram and Bengaluru (where it already operates), potentially transforming quick-commerce, e-commerce fulfillment, and even medical supply chains. The carbon savings- over 1,000 tonnes to date - underscore the environmental benefits of shifting from traditional vehicle-based deliveries to autonomous aerial and robotic systems.