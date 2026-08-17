Bharat Taxi Registers 8 Lakh Drivers, 41 Lakh Customers; Plans Nationwide Expansion By 2029 | X - IndianTechGuide

New Delhi, Aug 17: Bharat Taxi -- India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform -- has registered nearly 8 lakh drivers and around 41 lakh customers by July 25 since its launch and is targeting a nationwide expansion by 2029, an official fact sheet said on Monday.

Established under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, Bharat Taxi was founded by eight national cooperative institutions, including NABARD, IFFCO, Amul, NAFED and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

The platform operates on a zero-commission model, allowing drivers, referred to as Sarathis, to retain their fare earnings while participating as member-owners of the cooperative.

Expansion plans and operations

According to the government, Bharat Taxi is currently operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur and Pune.

In addition, the platform plans to expand operations to Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Kolkata, Indore and Nagpur in the coming months as part of its phased national rollout.

Driver ownership model

Bharat Taxi has been structured to give drivers a stake in ownership and governance, which means Sarathis can become member-owners by purchasing shares in the cooperative and are represented in its leadership structure through reserved seats on the board.

It offers multiple ride categories, including bike taxis, autos, economy cabs, premium sedans, SUVs, rentals, outstation travel and scheduled rides.

Digital services and partnerships

The platform said it follows a transparent pricing system without surge pricing and additional platform charges. It also introduced women-focused mobility initiatives, including 'Sarathi Didi', which allows women passengers to opt for women drivers, and Bike Didi to increase women's participation in the transport sector.

Bharat Taxi has integrated its services with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker, UMANG and API Setu, through collaboration with the National e-Governance Division under the Digital India programme, according to the government.

The platform also entered into partnerships with institutions including the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, State Bank of India, Paytm and IFFCO Tokio Insurance to strengthen service delivery, digital payments and insurance coverage.

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Social security initiatives

Bharat Taxi said drivers associated with the platform are facilitated to register on the e-Shram portal, enabling access to social security benefits, while additional accident and health insurance support is available through partner institutions.

The platform is supported by the Ministry of Cooperation's broader push to promote cooperative-based business models and seeks to combine digital mobility services with democratic ownership and economic participation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)