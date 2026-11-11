Bhai Dooj 2026 Wishes: 7 AI Prompts To Create Stunning, Heartwarming Images For Your Brother Or Sister |

Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. This year, make your festive greetings more personal by using AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini or other AI image generators to create beautiful, customised wishes. From traditional tilak ceremonies to modern illustrations, these seven prompts can help you design memorable Bhai Dooj 2026 greeting images.

1. Traditional Bhai Dooj Tilak Ceremony

AI Prompt: Create a photorealistic image of an Indian sister applying a red tilak on her brother's forehead during Bhai Dooj. Both are wearing elegant traditional Indian outfits. Include a beautifully decorated puja thali, glowing diyas, marigold flowers and a warm festive background. Use soft golden lighting, rich colours and realistic facial expressions. Add the words 'Happy Bhai Dooj 2026' in elegant gold typography.

2. Royal Indian Bhai Dooj Greeting

AI Prompt: Design a luxurious Bhai Dooj 2026 greeting card inspired by royal Indian palaces. Show a brother and sister dressed in traditional silk attire, surrounded by intricate golden decorations, floral arrangements and illuminated diyas. Use deep maroon, gold and emerald-green colours. Add 'Happy Bhai Dooj 2026' in sophisticated calligraphy. Make the image cinematic and visually stunning.

3. Cute 3D Cartoon Bhai Dooj Wishes

AI Prompt: Generate an adorable 3D animated-style illustration of a young Indian brother and sister celebrating Bhai Dooj. The sister is holding a decorated puja thali while the brother smiles happily. Include colourful sweets, fairy lights, flowers and festive decorations. Use pastel shades, expressive cartoon characters and soft lighting. Add 'Happy Bhai Dooj 2026' in playful typography.

4. Minimalist And Aesthetic Bhai Dooj Greeting

AI Prompt: Create a minimalist Bhai Dooj greeting card with a warm beige background, delicate marigold flowers, a small brass diya, kumkum and rice arranged aesthetically. Use a sophisticated cream, gold and terracotta colour palette. Include the message 'A Bond Forever, Happy Bhai Dooj 2026' in elegant handwritten typography. Keep the composition clean, modern and Instagram-worthy.

5. Childhood Memories Of Brother And Sister

AI Prompt: Create a nostalgic Bhai Dooj illustration showing two Indian siblings sharing sweets and laughing together during their childhood. Set the scene in a cosy Indian home decorated with festive lights and flowers. Use soft vintage colours, warm sunlight and a dreamy cinematic atmosphere. Add the heartfelt message 'From Childhood Memories To Lifelong Bonds — Happy Bhai Dooj 2026'.

6. Long-Distance Bhai Dooj Wishes

AI Prompt: Create an emotional Bhai Dooj 2026 greeting image featuring an Indian sister celebrating virtually with her brother through a video call. Show the sister holding a decorated puja thali with a glowing diya while her brother smiles from the phone screen. Use warm lighting and realistic details. Add the message 'Miles Apart, Forever Close — Happy Bhai Dooj 2026'.

7. Personalised Bhai Dooj Greeting Using Your Own Photo

AI Prompt: Transform the uploaded photograph of a brother and sister into a beautiful Bhai Dooj 2026 greeting card. Preserve their original facial features, expressions and identities. Replace the background with an elegant Indian festive setting featuring marigold garlands, golden fairy lights and decorative diyas. Enhance the lighting naturally and add 'Happy Bhai Dooj 2026' in stylish festive lettering. Make the final image realistic, premium and suitable for sharing on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Additional tips

For better results, specify the image style, background, lighting, colours and text in your prompt. Choose a 1:1 format for Instagram posts, 9:16 for WhatsApp Status and Instagram Stories, or 16:9 for widescreen greetings. If the AI tool struggles with spelling, generate the image without text and add your message separately using a photo editor.