BGMI 4.5 Update Rolls Out Tomorrow: Key Update Introduces Naruto To The Battlegrounds With New Map, Ninja Powers & Kurama Boss Fight

Krafton India has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will roll out its biggest anime crossover yet with the Version 4.5 update, bringing a full Naruto collaboration to the battle royale title. The update goes live from July 16 and reshapes parts of the Erangel and Livik maps with locations inspired by Konohagakure, the Hidden Leaf Village from the anime, while adding new combat abilities based on the series' signature jutsu. The collaboration will remain playable until September 14, giving Krafton nearly two months to draw in BGMI's user base of more than 260 million players in India.

Hidden Leaf Village reshapes familiar maps

The update transforms sections of Erangel and Livik rather than replacing them outright. Players will be able to explore the Hidden Leaf Village as a central hub, along with Hokage Rock, Ichiraku Ramen Shop, Naruto's Apartment and the Ninja Academy. Other locations recreated from the anime include the Great Naruto Bridge, the Chunin Exam Arena and the Valley of the End. Krafton has also reworked existing BGMI zones, including underground secret rooms, with a Hidden Leaf aesthetic.

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The update adds cinematic touches around these locations, including an animated recreation of the final confrontation between Naruto and Sasuke at the Valley of the End, a Kurama Memory Space, a Group Photo Mode with anime backdrops, a Naruto-themed in-flight sequence before landing, a Ninja Gathering Ceremony and new lobby music.

New jutsu-based abilities change combat

Unlike a purely cosmetic crossover, the update introduces jutsu-based abilities that alter how matches play out. These include Rasengan, Chidori, Flying Raijin Jutsu, Shadow Clone Jutsu, Great Fireball Jutsu, Earth Style Mud Wall and a Reanimation Jutsu that can revive teammates. The Tailed Beast Cloak and Ninja Run abilities add combat buffs and increased sprint speed. Krafton has also added Voice-Activated Ninjutsu, a first for BGMI collaborations, which lets players trigger certain abilities by speaking a command into their microphone.

Kurama boss battle and new modes

The update introduces a multi-phase Kurama Boss Battle, in which players face the Nine-Tailed Fox, along with a Nine-Tails Special Match, solo duels set in the Valley of the End and a cooperative Defend Konoha mode.

Cosmetics, prize path and other collaborations

Naruto-themed outfits, weapon skins, collectible cards and Royale Pass rewards will be available through a Naruto Gold Spin and a Naruto Mini Royale Pass during the event window. The Gold Spin includes Naruto Sage Mode and Naruto Six Paths Mode outfits along with an upgradeable Nine-Tails Fury AUG skin. Collectibles include individual cards for Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura to complete a Team 7 set, along with a rare Kurama card.

The Naruto collaboration arrives alongside other tie-ins planned for the same update cycle. Krafton has confirmed a Marvel and Sony Pictures partnership bringing a Spider-Man theme mode tied to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with a Scuderia Ferrari HP partnership adding four cars, the Roma, Purosangue, LaFerrari and SF90 XX Spider, to the game's vehicle skins.