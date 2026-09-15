'Better Things Coming For You': Indian Techie In The US Laid Off From Oracle After 12 Years Amid Visa Uncertainty, Wife's Emotional Post Goes Viral

Oracle has begun its second round of layoffs, sending 6am termination emails to affected employees. While the exact number of affected employees is not known, one employee's exit has put a human face on the numbers. Sourabh S., who spent 12 years at the tech giant, found out his job was gone the same way many affected workers reportedly have this year - by being locked out of his own system. His wife's post about the moment, shared on social media, has since struck a chord online.

A 12-year career ends without warning

According to the wife's post, Sourabh learned of his termination not through a call or a meeting, but simply by being unable to log in to his work systems - a pattern that has echoed across Oracle's rounds of job cuts through 2026, where employees have often described being informed abruptly, sometimes via a single email. His departure comes almost exactly on the timeline that had been circulating for weeks: reports had flagged September 15 as a likely date for Oracle's next wave of India layoffs, expected to affect between 2,000 and 3,000 employees as the company continues trimming payroll to fund its aggressive AI infrastructure spending.

"You could never see how much he poured into it"

What makes the post resonate isn't just the layoff itself, but the picture it paints of the work that came before it. His wife described a husband who stayed logged on through a hospital stay during her surgery, took calls on vacation, and worked through nearly every major festival and family occasion - all, she wrote, without ever complaining to friends or family. In one particularly striking detail, she recalled him caring for the couple's newly adopted dog while working late into the night, to the point of falling ill.

Nearly two decades in IT, one layoff email

Sourabh has spent close to two decades in the IT industry and had previously been recognised with a Best Employee Award, according to his wife's post. That track record, paired with the manner of his exit, is part of why the post has drawn attention - it captures a tension increasingly visible across India's tech sector this year, where sustained individual performance hasn't insulated employees from company-wide restructuring.

Part of a bigger pattern

Sourabh's case adds to a year in which Oracle has repeatedly cut staff worldwide - including an earlier round that affected roughly 12,000 employees in India - as the company redirects spending toward AI data centres. His wife's post ends not with bitterness but an appeal: for anyone with a job lead to consider referring him, and a message of solidarity to others "who work day and night to provide for their families... yet still give their best every day."