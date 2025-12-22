 'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber Responds

'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber Responds

Gaurav Chaudhary is one of India's most prominent tech YouTubers, renowned for his gadget reviews, unboxings, and tech explanations in Hindi. His channel focuses on making technology accessible to a wide audience, particularly in India.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji, has been at the center of online trolling about his significant weight loss. Several memes and comments mocking his transformed appearance have flooded social media, with some users even comparing him to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for his slimmer facial structure. Chaudhary has responded to all haters by posting an intense workout clip, emphasising fitness over negativity.

Over the past few days, X has seen multiple posts highlighting Chaudhary's physical transformation through side-by-side images from earlier years and recent ones. These show him transitioning from a fuller, bulkier build to a noticeably leaner frame, with a more defined face and reduced body mass.

Viral posts, including one captioned, "The Yuzi Chahalification of Technical Guruji", drew parallels to Chahal's slim physique. Others speculated about the use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, with comments suggesting he looked 'extremely thin' or unwell.

Some joked about his journey resembling extreme celebrity transformations, while a few expressed concern over the rapidity of the change.

FPJ Shorts
Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi
Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi
Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025
Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah

Several comments on his latest YouTube videos, including recent tech reviews, have also centred on his appearance rather than content.

Chaudhary responds with a workout video

In what is being termed as an indirect response, Chaudhary posted a video on X showing himself in the gym, wearing a blue tank top and performing alternate heavy dumbbell bicep curls. The clip captures his focused effort, showcasing visible arm muscle definition and strength.

He captioned it, "Best way to start a Monday...#TGFamily." The post appears to serve as a subtle rebuttal to the trolls, promoting dedication to exercise and a healthy lifestyle instead of engaging directly with criticism.

Supporters praised the video for inspiring fitness, aligning with his occasional shares about diet and workouts.

Who is Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji?

Gaurav Chaudhary commands a massive following, with over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, around 6 million on Instagram, and more than 3.6 million on X. Known for accessible Hindi tech reviews and unboxings, he has increasingly incorporated personal wellness insights, including details of his protein-rich diet in recent Q&A videos.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC To Deploy AI For Tracking Mumbai's Stray Dogs: Report

BMC To Deploy AI For Tracking Mumbai's Stray Dogs: Report

Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At...

Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At...

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber...

'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber...