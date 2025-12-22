'What Happened To Technical Guruji?': Gaurav Chaudhary Gets Trolled For Sudden Weight Loss; YouTuber Responds

Tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji, has been at the center of online trolling about his significant weight loss. Several memes and comments mocking his transformed appearance have flooded social media, with some users even comparing him to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for his slimmer facial structure. Chaudhary has responded to all haters by posting an intense workout clip, emphasising fitness over negativity.

Over the past few days, X has seen multiple posts highlighting Chaudhary's physical transformation through side-by-side images from earlier years and recent ones. These show him transitioning from a fuller, bulkier build to a noticeably leaner frame, with a more defined face and reduced body mass.

Viral posts, including one captioned, "The Yuzi Chahalification of Technical Guruji", drew parallels to Chahal's slim physique. Others speculated about the use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, with comments suggesting he looked 'extremely thin' or unwell.

Some joked about his journey resembling extreme celebrity transformations, while a few expressed concern over the rapidity of the change.

Several comments on his latest YouTube videos, including recent tech reviews, have also centred on his appearance rather than content.

Chaudhary responds with a workout video

In what is being termed as an indirect response, Chaudhary posted a video on X showing himself in the gym, wearing a blue tank top and performing alternate heavy dumbbell bicep curls. The clip captures his focused effort, showcasing visible arm muscle definition and strength.

He captioned it, "Best way to start a Monday...#TGFamily." The post appears to serve as a subtle rebuttal to the trolls, promoting dedication to exercise and a healthy lifestyle instead of engaging directly with criticism.

Supporters praised the video for inspiring fitness, aligning with his occasional shares about diet and workouts.

Who is Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji?

Gaurav Chaudhary commands a massive following, with over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, around 6 million on Instagram, and more than 3.6 million on X. Known for accessible Hindi tech reviews and unboxings, he has increasingly incorporated personal wellness insights, including details of his protein-rich diet in recent Q&A videos.