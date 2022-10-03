Best smartphone deals this festive season that won't burn a hole in your pocket

Representative Image | ANI

Like every year this festive season brings with it great deals and discounts and with the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung’s NO MO’ FOMO Sale, Diwali with MI and so on, there are many options that are available.

Each sale is offering exciting deals on different ranges of smartphones. To make it easier for you, here are the best smartphone deals.

Phones Above 50,000

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The smartphone released this year with 8GB RAM is available on Samsung with a 41 percent discount. The features of the phone include a 4,500 mAH battery, 50 MP camera and 6.6 inches display. This latest model has a faster CPU and GPU compared to its predecessors.

Get it for INR 59,999 on Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S22

The smartphone with features like 8GB RAM, 3,700 mAH battery and 6.1 inches display is available for a discount of over 35 percent. The model is designed to enable night photography and it also has Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for high outdoor visibility.

Get it for INR 52,999 on Samsung.com

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Vijay Sales

With 5,000 mAH battery life and next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor the phone is available on OnePlus website for a 7 percent discount. This smartphone has a triple camera setup with a customised IMX789 sensor.

Get it for INR 61,999 on OnePlus.in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

This is the first Galaxy S with an embedded S pen. Dynamic AMOLED 2X display helps get better outdoor visibility and the advanced camera will help you capture clear pictures at night. This model has 12 GB RAM and a super-fast 45W charger. It is available on Amazon for 24 percent discount.

Get it for INR 99,999 on Amazon.in

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple

The 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display offers a faster and more responsive feel. The new Telephoto camera with the wide and ultra wide camera adds on to the photography experience. This phone is available on Amazon for a 11 percent discount.

Get it for INR 1,06,900 on Amazon.in

Phones Between 25,000 and 50,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung

This smartphone has the most advanced zoom, thanks to the Galaxy S20's Hybrid Optic Zoom. The module with 6.5 inch display has a 4,500 mAH battery and a 12 MP camera. The phone is available on Samsung website for almost 60 percent discount.

Get it for INR 29,999 on Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung

The smartphone with 4,500 mAH and 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide-angle cameras and a 8MP Telephoto Camera is available on Samsung for over 50 percent off. The 120Hz display technology with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays fast response and vibrant colors.

Get it for INR 34,999 on Samsung.com

OPPO F21s Pro 5G

OPPO

With 64MP AI Portrait camera, dual orbit lights and Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G this smartphone is available on OPPO website for a 17 percent discount. It also has expandable storage of 1TB. 33W SUPERVOOC and 4500 mAH battery helps stay active all day.

Get it for INR 25,999 on OPPO.com

OPPO Reno 8 5G

Twitter

Known for its clear night photos and portraits, this smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1,300 processor CPU and 80W battery. The model also has Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and DOL-HDR to help capture everything. The smartphone is available on OPPO website for 23 percent discount.

Get it for INR 29,999 on OPPO.com

OnePlus 10 R 5G

OnePlus

The smartphone has fast wire charging technology with next-gen 150W SUPERVOOC battery. It has MTK Dimensity 8100-MAX for powerful performance and 6.7 inches Fluid Display for smooth scrolling. It is available on the OnePlus website for a 13 percent discount.

Get it for INR 29,999 on OnePlus.in

Phones Below 25,000

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung

Launched this year, this smartphone has a 6000 mAH battery and intelligent voice focus. It has a 50MP main camera with ultra wide, depth and macro cameras. This model is available on Samsung for a 42 percent discount.

Get it for INR 14,499 on Samsung.com

Samsung M13

Samsung

The cost of this phone has dropped below 10,000 on both Amazon and Samsung. It has a 50MP camera and 5,000 mAH battery with a 6.6 inch display. It also offers features like auto-data switching.

Get it for INR 9,499 on Samsung.com and Amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung

This smartphone with 6.6 inch FHD display and powerful 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor is available on Amazon for 24 percent discount. It has a 50 MP main camera with ultra wide, depth and macro cameras.

Get it for INR 13,999 on Amazon.com

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi

With Snapdragon 680 6nm Octa-core processor, 50 MP camera and 6,000 mAH battery this phone is available on Amazon for a 32 percent discount. It has a 6.7 inch display with storage expandable upto 512GB.

Get it for INR 12,999 on Amazon.com

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi

It has a 108 MP Quad Rear camera with Ultra-wide, Macro and Portrait lens. With a 6.43 inch display and 5000 mAH battery the smartphone is available on Amazon for a 28 percent discount. It also offers expandable memory to 512GB.

Get it for INR 14,499 on Amazon.com