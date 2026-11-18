Asus Vivobook S14 Flip (2026) Review | FPJ

India's laptop market has changed in the last two years. Windows laptops built on Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X chips have gone from curiosity to a mainstream category, with Copilot+ AI features as a selling point and battery life as the real draw. At the same time, memory shortages have pushed prices up and left some brands cutting RAM. The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip sits right in that tension - a premium-feeling 2-in-1 with an OLED touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, but entry-level hardware inside.

We've been using the Vivobook S14 Flip for a week, and it's priced at Rs. 1,09,990. It's sold on Amazon and through Asus stores, online and offline. Asus's own online store lists a lower price of Rs 1,02,990 at the time of writing, so compare before you buy.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: Design

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip 2026 Review | FPJ

The aluminium top case and lid give it a clean, understated look. At 1.39kg and 1.49cm to 1.69cm thick, it travels easily, and Asus says it meets the US MIL-STD-810H durability standard. The 360-degree hinge supports laptop, tent, stand and tablet modes, and it holds each position firmly, though it's a little tight to open with one finger.

Ports are generous. The left side has an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports (10Gbps, with display and power delivery) and a 3.5mm jack. The right side has two USB-A ports. There's no microSD slot and no fingerprint reader, since login relies on the Full HD infrared camera and Windows Hello. The box comes with a charger, an Asus Pen 3.0 wireless charger, and the Asus Pen 3.0.

Asus Pen 3.0 with wireless charger | FPJ

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: Display

The 14-inch OLED touchscreen is the best part. At 1920x1200 on a 16:10 panel, it offers deep blacks, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a 0.2ms response time. It's pleasant for video, documents and sketching with the pen. The limits are a 60Hz refresh rate, which feels basic next to high-refresh rivals, and 300 nits of peak brightness, which is fine indoors but not for sunlight or HDR. The smart-amp speakers are adequate for calls and casual video, though bass is thin. Use earphones for music.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip 2026 Review | FPJ

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: Performance

The Snapdragon X1-26-100 is an entry-level chip with eight cores and a 45 TOPS NPU, paired with 8GB of soldered RAM and a 512GB SSD. For browsing, Office, streaming and video calls, it's comfortable. The 8GB limit shows when you stack many tabs on top of editing software. Photo editing is fine for light work, and video editing slows once you add layers. The RAM can't be upgraded later.

As for benchmark results, during our testing, we got Geekbench 7 scores of 1,782 single-core and 9,058 multi-core, and a 3DMark Nitrate score of 14,132. These scores suggest solid performance for everyday tasks and multitasking, but limited capability for demanding graphics-intensive workloads.

Windows on Arm has improved. Apps with native Arm versions run well and emulated apps are mostly fine, but check that your must-have software works before you buy. Some games and niche tools don't.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: Battery Life

The 50Wh battery pairs with an efficient chip. Asus claims up to 30 hours, a best-case figure that shouldn't be taken literally. During my time reviewing the device, the laptop offered 14 to 16 hours of battery during mixed usage.

The 68W USB-C charger tops up quickly, reaching about 60 percent in roughly 45 minutes.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip 2026 Review | FPJ

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: UI

It runs Windows 11 Home as a Copilot+ PC, with a dedicated Copilot key, Windows Hello and Windows Studio effects for calls. The box includes Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic. There's also a year of McAfee and promotional subscriptions such as Google AI Pro. Asus adds its own MyASUS, ScreenXpert and GlideX apps. It's standard Windows with some bundled extras.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Review: Verdict

The Vivobook S14 Flip gets the hard things right with a premium build, a lovely OLED screen, excellent endurance and a useful hinge. It gets the cheap-to-fix thing wrong. At around Rs 1.1 lakh, 8GB of soldered RAM is hard to defend. If your work is browsing, Office, notes and video, it's a pleasure. If you multitask heavily or edit, look at models with more memory.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip 2026 Review | FPJ

Rating: 4/5

Pros

- Premium all-aluminium build, light at 1.39kg

- Vivid OLED touchscreen with 16:10 aspect ratio and pen support

- Excellent battery life and fast 68W charging

- Good port selection including HDMI 2.1 and two fast USB-C ports

- Office Home 2024 included

Cons

- 8GB of soldered RAM limits multitasking

- Entry-level chip struggles with heavy editing

- 60Hz screen and 300-nit peak brightness

- No fingerprint reader or microSD slot