Asus Pad Android Tablet With Dual-Layer OLED Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Asus has announced India pricing for the Asus Pad, its premium Android tablet built around a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The tablet weighs 523 grams and measures 6.5mm in thickness, and is powered by a MediaTek D8300 processor paired with a 9,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. It ships with a protective folio case in the box and supports the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus.

Asus Pad price in India

The Asus Pad is priced at Rs. 45,990 for the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant and Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage variant. The tablet will be available starting August 6 through Flipkart, the Asus eShop, Asus and ROG stores, Reliance Digital, and authorised ASUS retail partners across India. As a launch offer, Asus is offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, with instalments starting at Rs. 3,833 per month, along with its Easy Pay financing options. The press release does not mention specific colour options for the tablet.

Asus Pad specifications

The Asus Pad features a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with a resolution of 2800x1840 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits of typical brightness and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, along with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and TUV certification for low flicker and low blue light emission. The display supports touch input along with compatibility for the Asus Pen 2.0 and higher styluses. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor clocked up to 3.35GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 3.1, with additional expansion of up to 1TB supported through a microSD card slot. It runs Android 16 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Asus Pad carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with the front camera supporting face unlock. Audio is handled through a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos 360 degree cinematic sound, each speaker rated at 8 ohms and 1.0 watt. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with a single USB 3.0 Type-C port supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0.

The tablet includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, Hall sensor, and light sensor, and has a fibreglass rear panel. It measures 271.1x182.4x6.5mm and weighs 523 grams. The device is powered by a 9,000mAh lithium polymer battery paired with a 45W Type-C adapter, which Asus states can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes.