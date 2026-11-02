Arattai Users Can Now Open Shared Locations In Mappls: Here's How To Do It

Zoho's messaging app Arattai now lets users open shared locations directly in Mappls, MapmyIndia's navigation platform, in what the two brands call a push to make location sharing 'even more Indian'.

What the integration does

Locations received in Arattai chats can now be opened in Mappls. Arattai's iOS release notes say shared locations can be opened in Mappls MapmyIndia Maps, alongside Google Maps and Apple Maps.

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How it works

When a user taps a shared location, a prompt appears asking them to 'Open with Mappls', with the choice of 'Just once' or 'Always'. The announcement graphic shows a cafe in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, shared in a chat. The feature is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

How the partnership took shape

The tie-up follows public interest in October 2025. When a user on X proposed embedding Mappls in Arattai, MapmyIndia Director Rohan Verma said the company would be "happy to make this happen." Shares of CE Info Systems, MapmyIndia's parent company, rose 6 percent on the buzz.

Part of a wider homegrown push

Arattai is a Chennai-headquartered Zoho app positioned as a made-in-India alternative to WhatsApp, with features such as "Till I Reach" live location. Mappls was built by MapmyIndia for Indian navigation needs. The integration links two of the best-known domestic alternatives to global apps, giving Arattai users a local mapping option for the locations they receive in chats.