Apple's Gemini-Powered Siri May Launch Next Month: What To Expect |

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a revamped Siri assistant integrated with Google's Gemini AI technology in February, marking a significant step in the company's push to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities. The update is said to allow Siri to handle tasks by accessing personal data and on-screen content, fulfilling pledges made back in 2024. Apple has been playing catch up in the AI race, and this year, the tech giant is finally said to be making some progress.

Gemini-powered Siri coming next month

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple plans to unveil the Gemini-powered Siri in the latter half of February. He described this as the initial rollout of Apples long-promised AI enhancements for its voice assistant. Gurman further noted that this version will enable more personalised interactions, drawing on user data to complete actions efficiently.

The recent Apple-Google AI dominance deal

Earlier this month, Apple and Google announced a partnership to incorporate Gemini AI models into Apples ecosystem, including Siri. This agreement aims to bolster Apple's AI features without relying solely on in-house development. Elon Musk, the owner of xAI, called this deal an 'unreasonable concentration of power'.

Apple's struggles with AI

Apple has faced notable challenges in advancing its AI initiatives, with reports indicating difficulties in establishing a coherent strategy. Internal tensions surfaced over the summer when a senior executive dismissed critical reports, and the departure of AI chief John Giannandrea added to the upheaval. These issues have prompted Apple to seek external support, such as the Gemini integration, to accelerate progress and compete with rivals like OpenAI.

Substantial Siri upgrade to be announced at WWDC 2026

Looking ahead, Gurman indicated that Apple intends to reveal a more substantial Siri upgrade at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. This enhanced version is expected to adopt a conversational style akin to ChatGPT, potentially leveraging Google's cloud infrastructure for improved performance and responsiveness. The event will likely showcase broader AI advancements across Apples software and devices.