Apple's First Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Series To Launch In India Today: Here's How To Watch The Event

Apple is scheduled to host its annual keynote event in Cupertino today. The event will begin at 10.30pm IST and it will be hosted by the newly appointed CEO John Ternus. The tech giant is largely rumoured to launch the iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable phone ever, and the iPhone 18 Pro series. The standard iPhone 18 is not likely to launch today, marking another shift in Apple's smartphone strategy. Apart from the new iPhones, the company is rumoured to launch new smartwatches and possibly new AirPods as well.

The keynote will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. You can watch the special 'Surprise and Shine' Apple Event live on Apple Events, Apple TV app, or via YouTube. Alternatively, you can click on the play button in the video below, and watch the event live when it begins at the stipulated time.

Here is everything that is expected to launch today at the Apple keynote event.

1. iPhone Ultra takes centre stage

The most anticipated unveiling is Apple's first foldable iPhone, expected to carry the 'iPhone Ultra' name. Leaks describe a book-style folding phone that opens to reveal an inner screen measuring somewhere between 7.7 and 7.8-inches, with proportions closer to an iPad than a typical phone. Apple is said to have engineered a titanium alloy hinge specifically to reduce the visible crease that has been a persistent complaint with folding phones from other manufacturers.

On the inside, the device is rumoured to run Apple's A20 chip and use a dual rear-camera system built around two 48-megapixel sensors, notably skipping a dedicated telephoto lens. Face ID may also be absent this time, replaced by a Touch ID sensor built into the phone's frame to accommodate the folding mechanism. Pricing is expected to land between roughly $1,999 and $2,399, which would make it the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever sold, and some analysts anticipate limited stock persisting through much of the final quarter of the year.

2. iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to skip a major design change in favour of the kind of internal upgrades Apple typically makes to its Pro models. Rumours point to a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, a refined OLED panel, and a variable-aperture main camera intended to mimic how a traditional camera lens adjusts to different lighting. Both phones are tipped to use a new A20 Pro chip built on a 2-nanometre process, potentially alongside Apple's next-generation C2 modem and N2 networking chip for improved connectivity and efficiency. Reports also mention two new colour options — a dark cherry shade and a lighter blue.

3. Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4

The Apple Watch Series 12 isn't expected to look any different from its predecessor, but it may finally get a new processor after three consecutive generations shipped with the same S10 chip. A faster chip would primarily support more advanced health-tracking features, including continued refinement of Apple's hypertension-detection tool, which analyses heart-sensor data over time to flag patterns associated with chronic high blood pressure. A rumour about a Touch ID sensor built into the watch's side button has also surfaced, though it remains unconfirmed by the more reliable Apple-focused leakers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to receive the same processor upgrade, along with possible tweaks to its sensors. A few supply-chain reports have suggested a slightly thinner casing, but that claim hasn't been corroborated elsewhere and is worth treating with caution. Like the Series 12, the Ultra 4 is expected to carry forward the same health and blood-pressure monitoring improvements.