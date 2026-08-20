Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods May Not Launch Until 2027: All Details | X/ Aaron Perris

Apple's much-anticipated camera-equipped AirPods appear to be further away than recently speculated. Apple's development timeline remains unchanged, with the AI-powered earbuds still expected to launch in 2027. The clarification comes after references to the device were spotted in a beta version of macOS Tahoe 26.7, which had fuelled speculation that Apple could introduce the product sooner than anticipated.

Development challenges behind the delay

Mark Gurman reported that Apple had initially been targeting a 2026 release and had already begun advanced internal testing earlier this year. However, supply chain constraints and software development issues reportedly surfaced as the product moved closer to production, pushing the expected launch into 2027.

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Low-resolution cameras for visual intelligence

The cameras on the earbuds are said to function differently from those on smartphones. Apple is reportedly considering low-resolution sensors designed primarily to analyse a user's surroundings and feed contextual information to Siri and other AI features, rather than capturing conventional photos or videos. This could allow the earbuds to answer questions about objects or scenes around the wearer, and potentially record or save contextual information. The macOS beta reference reportedly included a demonstration of this Visual Intelligence capability, showing a user holding up a book for the earbuds to identify.

Two models reportedly in development

Apple is said to be working on two versions of the camera-equipped AirPods. One model, carrying the codename B790, is believed to be based on the existing AirPods Pro 3 design and is thought to be the version referenced in the leaked macOS demonstration. The second model, codenamed B798, is reportedly being developed with a different design and new sensors.

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Broader wearables push

Alongside the camera-equipped AirPods, Apple is also reportedly working on its first smart glasses and other camera-based wearable products. However, the company has not officially confirmed any of these devices so far.