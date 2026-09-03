Apple's Annual iPhone Event Is Set For September 9: Here Are All The Launches You Can Expect |

Apple has confirmed its next big hardware event - 'Surprise and Shine' for September 9. This one carries extra weight as it marks new CEO John Ternus's first product launch since taking over from Tim Cook. Apple is reportedly betting big on its first-ever foldable, alongside updated iPhone 18 Pro models and refreshed Apple Watch lineup. Here's everything rumoured to make an appearance at the keynote nest week.

1. iPhone Ultra

The star of the show is expected to be Apple's long-awaited foldable, widely tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra. Reports point to a book-style design that opens into a roughly 7.7 to 7.8-inch inner display with an iPad-like aspect ratio, plus a titanium alloy hinge engineered to minimise the crease that has plagued rival foldables. It's expected to run on the A20 chip and pack a dual 48-megapixel camera setup, though notably without a telephoto lens. Face ID may also be dropped in favour of Touch ID, built into the frame to work around space constraints. Pricing is expected to start near $1,999 to $2,399, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, and some analysts suggest supply could stay tight well into the final quarter of the year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Rather than a full overhaul, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to follow Apple's usual pattern of under-the-hood upgrades wrapped in a familiar shell. Rumours point to a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, an improved OLED display, and a variable-aperture main camera designed to behave more like a traditional DSLR lens. Both models are tipped to run on the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, and could be paired with Apple's next-generation C2 modem and N2 networking chip for faster, more efficient connectivity. A dark cherry shade and a new light blue colourway are also rumoured additions to the lineup. Notably, the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are said to be pushed back to a separate spring 2027 launch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 isn't expected to bring a visual redesign, but it may finally break a multi-generation streak of unchanged processors. The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 all shipped with the same S10 chip, so a new processor here would be the headline change, aimed particularly at supporting more advanced health-tracking software. Reports also point to continued work on hypertension notifications, building on the existing feature that studies heart-sensor data over time to flag patterns linked to chronic high blood pressure. A Touch ID sensor embedded in the side button has also been floated, though this remains one of the shakier rumours, with no corroboration yet from typically reliable Apple watchers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4. Apple Watch Ultra 4

Apple's rugged flagship smartwatch is expected to get the same chip upgrade as the Series 12, alongside possible refinements to its sensing hardware. Some supply-chain reports suggest a slightly thinner build, though this claim hasn't been backed up elsewhere and should be treated cautiously. Like its sibling, the Ultra 4 is rumoured to carry forward improved health and blood-pressure-related monitoring as part of the broader software push.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What won't be launching at the Apple event

Not everything on Apple's roadmap is expected to show up on stage. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 have reportedly been delayed to spring 2027, and a new Apple Watch SE isn't expected either, since the current model was only refreshed in 2025. Rumoured updates to the HomePod, Apple TV and a new smart home hub may also be held back for a separate event later in the year, possibly in October or November.

Apple keynote: Where and when to watch

The event kicks off at 10 am Pacific Time (11.30pm IST) on September 9 and will stream on Apple's website, the Apple TV app and YouTube. If Apple sticks to its usual pattern, pre-orders could open on September 11 or 12, with the new devices arriving in stores around September 18 or 19. iOS 27 and watchOS 27 release dates are also expected to be confirmed the same week.