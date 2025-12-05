Apple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For 'Silent Killer'

Apple has announced the rollout of its new hypertension notification feature for Apple Watch users in India, enabling the wearable to detect potential signs of high blood pressure and prompt users to seek medical advice. This new feature was announced in October, and it is now finally rolling out for users in India. The update aims to identify undiagnosed cases of the condition, often dubbed the ‘silent killer’ due to its lack of symptoms.

How does the hypertension feature work?

The feature utilises data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to analyse how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats, running a machine learning algorithm passively in the background over 30-day periods. If consistent indicators of chronic hypertension are identified, the device sends a discreet notification via the Health app on the paired iPhone, advising users to monitor their blood pressure for seven consecutive days using a third-party cuff.

Readings can then be logged in the app and exported as a PDF for sharing with healthcare providers via email, messages, or apps like WhatsApp.

Which Apple Watch models are getting this feature?

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as Ultra 2 and Ultra 3, the functionality requires a one-time setup in the Health app and is available immediately for eligible users running the latest watchOS. However, Apple says it is not designed for individuals under 22 years old, those already diagnosed with hypertension, or pregnant users. The system does not directly measure blood pressure or display numerical readings, and Apple emphasises that it may not detect all instances of the condition – boasting a sensitivity of 41.2 percent and specificity of 92.3 percent in clinical trials.

The feature has been developed with input from over 100,000 participants in machine learning training and validated in a study involving more than 2,000 adults, the notifications are positioned as an ‘intelligent guardian’ to encourage behavioural changes or early treatment, potentially averting risks like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. Apple anticipates the feature could alert over one million people to undiagnosed hypertension in its first year, addressing a global crisis where 1.3 billion adults are affected, according to World Health Organization data, yet many remain unaware due to infrequent check-ups.