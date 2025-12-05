 Apple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For 'Silent Killer'
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For 'Silent Killer'

Apple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For 'Silent Killer'

The feature utilises data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to analyse how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats, running a machine learning algorithm passively in the background over 30-day periods.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Apple has announced the rollout of its new hypertension notification feature for Apple Watch users in India, enabling the wearable to detect potential signs of high blood pressure and prompt users to seek medical advice. This new feature was announced in October, and it is now finally rolling out for users in India. The update aims to identify undiagnosed cases of the condition, often dubbed the ‘silent killer’ due to its lack of symptoms.

How does the hypertension feature work?

The feature utilises data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to analyse how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats, running a machine learning algorithm passively in the background over 30-day periods. If consistent indicators of chronic hypertension are identified, the device sends a discreet notification via the Health app on the paired iPhone, advising users to monitor their blood pressure for seven consecutive days using a third-party cuff.

Read Also
Apple Plans To Notify 1 Million People About Hypertension Through Their Smartwatches
article-image

Readings can then be logged in the app and exported as a PDF for sharing with healthcare providers via email, messages, or apps like WhatsApp.

FPJ Shorts
Stephen On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Gomathi Shankar's Thriller Film
Stephen On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Gomathi Shankar's Thriller Film
Virar Building Collapse: VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves Arrested In Ramabai Apartment Tragedy Probe
Virar Building Collapse: VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves Arrested In Ramabai Apartment Tragedy Probe
'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts
'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Abhira & Armaan Try To Find Who's Pregnant In Poddar House
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Abhira & Armaan Try To Find Who's Pregnant In Poddar House

Which Apple Watch models are getting this feature?

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as Ultra 2 and Ultra 3, the functionality requires a one-time setup in the Health app and is available immediately for eligible users running the latest watchOS. However, Apple says it is not designed for individuals under 22 years old, those already diagnosed with hypertension, or pregnant users. The system does not directly measure blood pressure or display numerical readings, and Apple emphasises that it may not detect all instances of the condition – boasting a sensitivity of 41.2 percent and specificity of 92.3 percent in clinical trials.

The feature has been developed with input from over 100,000 participants in machine learning training and validated in a study involving more than 2,000 adults, the notifications are positioned as an ‘intelligent guardian’ to encourage behavioural changes or early treatment, potentially averting risks like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. Apple anticipates the feature could alert over one million people to undiagnosed hypertension in its first year, addressing a global crisis where 1.3 billion adults are affected, according to World Health Organization data, yet many remain unaware due to infrequent check-ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For...

Apple Watch Rolls Out Hypertension Notifications For Users In India: Offers Early Warnings For...

India In Talks With 7–8 Nations, Including East Asia, To Expand Global UPI Acceptance

India In Talks With 7–8 Nations, Including East Asia, To Expand Global UPI Acceptance

KRAFTON India Rolls Out 59 New BGMI Redeem Codes To Unlock Premium In-Game Rewards

KRAFTON India Rolls Out 59 New BGMI Redeem Codes To Unlock Premium In-Game Rewards

India’s Smartphone Exports To US Triple To $1.47 Billion In October Despite Global Tariff Strain

India’s Smartphone Exports To US Triple To $1.47 Billion In October Despite Global Tariff Strain

Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade

Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade