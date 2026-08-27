Apple To Announce iPhone 18 Pro Series & First Foldable iPhone On September 9: What Else To Expect |

Apple has officially confirmed its next big product event for September 9, sending out media invitations under the tagline 'Surprise and shine'. The date, long speculated by Apple watchers, sets the stage for the company's most closely watched fall keynote in years, one that will unveil not just new iPhones but also mark the first flagship presentation under incoming CEO John Ternus.

Apple's first foldable iPhone likely to debut

Anticipation is running unusually high this cycle, and for good reason. This isn't just another annual refresh, it's the debut event for Apple's first foldable iPhone, alongside a leadership transition that ends the Tim Cook era at the top. The event invite itself, featuring a glowing Apple logo lit by a rising sun, has fuelled speculation about a 'brighter', more design-forward generation of devices. Adding to the buzz, Apple has invited attendees to a 'Welcome Run, Walk, or Roll' around the Apple Park Ring on the evening of September 8, hosted by the Apple Fitness+ team.

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iPhone 18 Pro event: Timing and livestream details

The keynote will be held on Wednesday, September 9, at 10 am Pacific Time (11.30pm IST), live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. As with previous years, Apple will stream the event on YouTube, its official Apple Events webpage, and the Apple TV app. This will be John Ternus's first keynote as CEO, following Tim Cook's transition to executive chairman on September 1.

What devices are expected?

The headline reveal is expected to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are rumoured to retain familiar designs while introducing upgrades to display, camera, and connectivity technology.

The bigger story, though, is likely to be Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra, a book-style device that would mark the company's entry into a category long dominated by Samsung.

Notably, Apple is expected to skip a standard iPhone 18 model at this event altogether, reportedly saving the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air for a separate spring 2027 launch. Beyond phones, the keynote traditionally doubles as a launchpad for Apple's wider hardware portfolio, and this year is expected to bring an Apple Watch Series 12 (with a ceramic case option reportedly returning), an Apple Watch Ultra 4, and two new AirPods 5 models.