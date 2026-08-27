Apple Sets September 9 Event, iPhone 18 Pro & Foldable iPhone Expected | X - RajatJain

Apple has scheduled its annual launch event for September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where the US technology giant is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone.

The event will also mark a significant change at the top for Apple. It will be the company's first major product launch under John Ternus, who is due to take over as chief executive on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook. That leadership transition gives an already closely watched iPhone launch added significance.

Pro Models Take Centre Stage

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the event. However, reports suggest the two phones will be relatively iterative upgrades rather than a major redesign.

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive alongside the Pro models. Reports indicate that Apple will hold it back until next year, with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2027. The staggered rollout would make the September 9 event notably focused on Apple's premium devices.

"Surprise and shine! It's almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9!" Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said in a post on X, IANS reports.

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Foldable iPhone Could Steal The Show

The biggest attraction, however, could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. The device could be called the iPhone Ultra and may feature a book-style foldable design with an internal display of roughly 7.8 inches and an external screen of about 5.5 inches.

The foldable phone may have an under-display camera on its inner screen and a punch-hole camera on the outer display. Early pricing estimates place it above Apple's existing iPhone lineup, with some reports suggesting a starting price of around $2,000.

Reports also suggest the foldable iPhone could have a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras. It is also likely to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

If these details hold, the foldable model would be the more consequential announcement at the event. While the Pro phones appear set for incremental improvements, a foldable device would take the iPhone into a new form factor.

A20 Pro Chip, Camera Upgrades Expected

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, based on a 2nm manufacturing process, along with the company's C2 modem.

Camera improvements are also anticipated. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a variable-aperture main camera, while Apple is reportedly working on under-display Face ID technology.

Apple Watch, AirPods Pro Also In Line

Apple is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup at the September event, making the launch about more than just the next generation of iPhones.

A new generation of AirPods Pro is also likely to be unveiled in September. The earbuds may come equipped with cameras that could work with Apple's Visual Intelligence features, allowing the system to interpret objects and surroundings.

With new Pro phones, a possible foldable iPhone, refreshed smartwatches and upgraded AirPods Pro on the agenda, the September 9 event is shaping up as a broad hardware showcase. But Apple's first foldable device, if unveiled as expected, could easily become the defining product of the presentation.