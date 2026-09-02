Apple Sets New CEO John Ternus's Pay Package At Nearly ₹551 Crore; Tim Cook To Receive ₹446 Crore Package Moving Forward

Tim Cook & John Ternus |

Apple has fixed a compensation package worth roughly $58 million (about ₹551 crore) for John Ternus, who took over as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) this week.

The filing, submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marked the first day of Ternus's tenure as CEO. Bloomberg reports that outgoing chief executive Tim Cook, who has moved into the newly created role of executive chairman, will draw a compensation package of approximately $47 million (roughly Rs. 446 crore).

According to the report, Ternus's pay structure includes an annual base salary of $3 million along with a stock grant carrying a target value of $55 million for fiscal 2027. For the current fiscal year, he has also been awarded a prorated restricted stock unit grant worth $2.5 million, covering the period he serves as CEO before fiscal 2026 closes.

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The bulk of Ternus's equity award is tied to performance: three-quarters of the stock grant will vest based on Apple's total shareholder return measured against other S&P 500 companies, while the remaining quarter consists of time-based units vesting in installments over four years.

Cook's new arrangement as executive chairman reflects a pay cut from his CEO compensation. His annual salary drops from $3 million to $2 million, and his fiscal 2027 stock package carries a target value of $45 million, lower than Ternus's package and less heavily weighted toward performance-linked shares. For comparison, Cook's total pay as CEO stood at $74.3 million in fiscal 2025.

Bloomberg noted that Apple has not disclosed what Ternus earned in his previous role as senior vice president of hardware engineering, though it reported that executives at that level typically receive around $25 million a year when salary, bonuses and stock are combined.

Ternus, 51, is set to formally introduce himself to Apple's broader user base at a company event on September 9.