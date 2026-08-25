Apple Set To Launch New Mac Mini Before Foldable iPhone Event, Could Be Last Major Launch Under Tim Cook Leadership |

Apple is preparing to launch a new version of its Mac mini desktop for the first time in nearly two years. The updated machine could debut within days, potentially landing ahead of the company's September event where the iPhone 18 Pro and a foldable iPhone Ultra are expected to be unveiled.

M5 and M6 chip options under testing

Gurman reported that Apple has tested versions of the new Mac mini with both the M5 and M6 generations of its processor line, though it remains unclear which chip generation will ultimately ship. Earlier reports had indicated Apple was leaning toward pairing a base M6 chip with an M5 Pro variant for the higher-end configuration, a shift from the M5 and M5 Pro combination initially expected.

Demand surge and supply constraints

The refresh follows a surge in demand for the current Mac mini, driven partly by users running AI models locally on the compact desktop. That demand, combined with an ongoing memory chip shortage, has made the machine difficult to keep in stock, with deliveries reportedly taking weeks or months to reach customers. Apple has not indicated whether the new model will ease these supply constraints.

Part of a broader Mac and device refresh

The Mac mini update is one of several device launches Apple has lined up. An OLED iPad mini is on track for around October, alongside other Mac upgrades including a new iMac and MacBook Pro. AirPods 5, expected in both ANC and standard versions, are likely to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra at the September event. Apple's Home Hub tablet, an upgraded Apple TV 4K, and a new HomePod mini are also slated for later this year, according to Gurman.

Last major launch under Tim Cook

The Mac mini refresh is set to be among the final products launched under Tim Cook's leadership, as he hands over the CEO role to John Ternus on September 1. Apple declined to comment on the report.