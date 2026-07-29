Apple Set For Biggest Smart Home Push Yet With Siri AI Hub, New Apple TV & HomePod Mini |

Apple is preparing its most significant expansion into the smart home category to date, built around a redesigned Siri AI assistant, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After years of being seen as a laggard in the smart home space, the company is now readying a hub device, a new Apple TV set-top box, and a refreshed HomePod mini as part of this renewed push.

What Bloomberg's report reveals

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to kick off this wave of home products soon with a hub device built around the new Siri AI assistant, and is also preparing to release a new TV set-top box and refreshed HomePod mini. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of Apple's internal plans. According to the report, the updated Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to launch this fall, while the long-awaited smart home hub featuring a screen is targeted for release between the end of the year and early next year.

The Siri-powered home hub, Apple's most ambitious bet

The hub, according to other reports building on Gurman's reporting, is expected to feature a roughly 7-inch display and run on an operating system that borrows elements from tvOS, watchOS, and iOS, supporting FaceTime calls, smart home controls, and home security monitoring. Two versions of the device are reportedly planned, one that sits on a base resembling a HomePod mini cut in half for countertop use, and a second, base-free version designed to mount magnetically to walls in spaces like kitchens and hallways.

The hub has reportedly been in development since 2024 and has slipped past several internal deadlines, having originally been targeted for spring 2025 before repeatedly being pushed back, largely because its usefulness depends entirely on Apple finally shipping a reworked, conversational version of Siri capable of understanding personal context.

Apple TV and HomePod mini get quieter, more functional updates

Unlike the hub, the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are not expected to see major design changes. Both devices are said to retain their existing appearance while gaining faster processors necessary to run the new Siri AI features at all. Pricing for the devices has been pegged at around $199 for the Apple TV and $129 for the HomePod mini, according to industry reports building on Gurman's account.

Further down the road

Beyond this initial wave, Apple is reportedly already working on additional home hardware, including an in-home security camera and a higher-end version of the home hub featuring a larger, roughly 9-inch display mounted on a robotic arm capable of physically turning to follow a user during FaceTime calls.