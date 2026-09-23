Apple Reportedly Developing Screenless Fitness Tracker To Rival Whoop, Puts AI Pendant On Hold

Apple is said to be building a new screenless fitness tracker aimed at competing with Whoop. The device remains in early development and isn't expected to launch before 2028, with the company reportedly having spent several months exploring the concept before moving into prototyping.

A fitness-first design, no screen attached

Unlike the Apple Watch, the tracker is expected to skip a display entirely and the broader smartwatch feature set that comes with it - apps, notifications, and similar functions. Reports describe current prototypes as a slim fabric band paired with a small, sensor-equipped computing module, with the device's focus narrowed almost entirely to health and fitness metrics.

Tim Cook and Cue said to be personally invested

Apple's top leadership is reportedly paying close attention to the project, with executive chairman Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue both said to have taken particular interest in it. The company has already begun folding Whoop-style capabilities into its existing products - its latest Apple Watch models and a redesigned Health app now include more advanced heart-rate monitoring, daily "readiness" scoring, and a feature that estimates a user's biological age from their health data.

Responding to Whoop and Oura's rise

The push into screenless tracking appears to be a direct response to the growing popularity of Whoop and Oura, which have built large user bases around health-centric wearables that strip away the complexity of a traditional smartwatch. That shift in consumer preference has reportedly prompted Apple to reconsider its own approach to fitness and health hardware. Apple wouldn't be alone in the space either - Google has entered the category with its Fitbit Air, and Garmin already sells screenless fitness bands.

Vision Pro team involved, alongside other wearables

The fitness tracker project is reportedly drawing support from the same Apple hardware team that built the Vision Pro. That group is said to be simultaneously working on other upcoming wearables, including Apple's first smart glasses and a pair of AirPods with built-in cameras, both of which are reportedly being targeted for a 2027 release.

AI pendant project delayed

Separately, Apple's previously reported AI pendant - a wearable with a built-in camera designed to be worn around the neck, clipped onto clothing, or attached elsewhere on the body - has reportedly been pushed back, according to the same report.