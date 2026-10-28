Apple Pro & Tell Event Tonight: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, New iMac Expected

What To Expect From Apple's 'Pro & Tell' Event On October 28? |

Apple’s 'Pro and Tell' event is set for today, October 28, and the headline expectation is Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro, likely an OLED model aimed at creative and power users. Apple has already revealed several products this week, so today’s showcase is expected to center on the premium Mac lineup rather than a traditional keynote.

The Main Event: Touchscreen MacBook Pro

The biggest rumor is a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, reportedly available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. It would be Apple’s first Mac with touch input, potentially featuring a Dynamic Island-style camera cutout, a lighter chassis, and a more premium display.

Reports suggest it may use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips rather than waiting for an M6 Pro or Max, while adding touch-specific refinements in macOS rather than turning the MacBook into an iPad hybrid.

If accurate, this would be the most significant MacBook Pro redesign in years. OLED would bring deeper blacks and improved contrast, while touch input could add gestures, on-screen controls, and new interactions in creative apps.

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A standard M6 MacBook Pro

Apple has already announced a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 24 hours of claimed battery life, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. It starts at $1,999, with preorders beginning today and availability from November 6.

So today’s event may be less about introducing this model and more about giving media hands-on time with it - while positioning it as the conventional alternative to the rumored touchscreen OLED MacBook.

M6 iMac follow-through

The M6 iMac was also announced ahead of the event. It keeps the familiar 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and seven-color design, but adds the M6 chip, faster Neural Engine performance, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. Pricing starts at $1,499.

Expect Apple to showcase it alongside the new MacBook Pro, especially for everyday creators, families, and desktop users who want a modern all-in-one without paying MacBook Pro prices.

iPad mini: Already announced

The OLED iPad mini is no longer a mystery: Apple unveiled it earlier in the week with a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, and the A20 Pro chip. It starts at $699, with preorders opening today and sales beginning November 6.

Why it still matters today

Even though it is already official, the iPad mini may appear at the Los Angeles experience as part of Apple’s broader “Pro and Tell” story — particularly if Apple wants to demonstrate how its new displays, chips, and creative tools work across devices.

Creator tools and software

Apple also rolled out updates to its Creator Studio apps before the event. Final Cut Pro gains built-in MotionVFX effects and an expanded Content Hub; Pixelmator Pro adds AI-powered Generate Fill; and Keynote, Pages, and Numbers receive beta AI assistants that understand document context.

This suggests today’s narrative may not be hardware-only. Apple could emphasize a workflow across Mac, iPad, and its creative software - especially if the touchscreen MacBook Pro is designed for editors, designers, and other professionals.

Format: No traditional keynote

Unlike a standard Apple keynote, 'Pro and Tell' appears to be an in-person media 'experience' in Los Angeles at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern. Apple is expected to share announcements through press releases, videos, and hands-on sessions rather than a livestreamed stage presentation.

What may not appear

Do not expect a full Mac lineup overhaul. The M6 iMac and standard M6 MacBook Pro have already been revealed, and reports indicate the iMac is not getting an immediate OLED redesign.

Also, while the OLED iPad mini has launched, broader iPad lineup changes may wait for another cycle. The focus today is likely to remain firmly on the high-end MacBook story.

The bottom line

Today’s 'Pro and Tell' event is expected to be Apple’s moment to formally introduce - and let press try - a touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro, while also spotlighting the newly announced M6 MacBook Pro, M6 iMac, OLED iPad mini, and updated creative apps. The touchscreen Mac is the product to watch; everything else is context.