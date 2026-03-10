Apple Now Makes One In Four iPhones In India: Report

YouTube/ FPT

Apple has reached a landmark moment in its global manufacturing strategy - roughly one in every four iPhones is now assembled in India. According to Bloomberg, Apple increased iPhone production in India by about 53 percent last year and now makes a quarter of its marquee devices there, reflecting the company's efforts to avoid tariffs on China.

The numbers behind the milestone are striking. The company assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, up from 36 million a year earlier, the report cites. Apple makes about 220 million to 230 million iPhones a year globally, with India's share of the total increasing rapidly.

Tariffs drive the pivot

The acceleration is no coincidence. Escalating US-China trade friction has made diversifying away from Chinese factories a strategic imperative for Apple. India has emerged as the primary beneficiary, buoyed by government incentives and a rapidly maturing manufacturing ecosystem.

Apple is on track to source all the iPhones it sells in the US from India by the end of next year, with Foxconn currently building its second-largest factory outside China on Indian soil.

India: Market and factory

Apple's India push is yielding a double dividend - the country is becoming both a key production base and a booming consumer market. Apple sold three million iPhones for the first time in India in Q1 2025, its largest-ever shipment in the nation, driven by the iPhone 16 series.

Apple and its suppliers are aiming to assemble 32 percent of global iPhone output and 26 percent of its value in India by 2026–27, suggesting the current milestone is just one step in a far larger realignment of the world's most closely watched supply chain.