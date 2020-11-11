Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip starts from Rs 92,900 in India

New Delhi: Apple has refreshed Mac lineup with its own M1 silicon chip and the new MacBook Air will be available in India from Rs 92,900 (Rs 83,610 for education).

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 122,900 and Rs 110,610 for education and the new Mac mini starts at Rs 64,900 (Rs 58,410 for education).

The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 are available to order today on apple.com. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers soon, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini are powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac.

By far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made, M1 transforms the Mac experience. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU, up to 6 times faster GPU, up to 15 times faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2 times longer than before.

With M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. "The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple's breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"M1 is by far the most powerful chip we've ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before".

With the M1 chip, MacBook Air speeds through everything from editing family photos to exporting videos for the web. The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation. With up to an 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5x faster, the biggest leap ever for MacBook Air, so immersive, graphics-intensive games run at significantly higher frame rates.

"ML workloads are up to 9x faster, so apps that use ML-based features like face recognition or object detection can do so in a fraction of the time," Apple said.

In MacBook Air, M1 is faster than the chips in 98 percent of PC laptops sold in the past year. The new MacBook Air features extraordinary battery life, with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback the longest battery life ever on MacBook Air.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's most popular pro notebook. With the M1 chip and Big Sur, the 13-inch MacBook Pro becomes even more powerful and even more pro.

The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro's active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation, delivering game-changing performance when compiling code, transcoding video, editing high-resolution photos, and more.

The 8-core GPU is up to 5x faster, allowing users to enjoy super smooth graphics performance whether they are designing a graphics-intensive game or a new product.

With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to a staggering 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac, Apple claimed.

Mac mini is Apple's most versatile computer, and now with M1, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible new features in such a compact design.

M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects.

"When compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac mini is just one-tenth the size, yet delivers up to 5x faster performance," Apple said.