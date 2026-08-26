Apple Launches New Mac Mini With M6 Chip, Days Before iPhone 18 Pro Event

Apple has introduced its first Mac mini refresh in nearly two years, powered by the all-new M6 chip and the M5 Pro. The update marks a major leap over the outgoing M4-based model, bringing up to 40 percent faster CPU performance, 4x faster AI processing, 2x faster graphics and storage, and Apple's first 2-nanometer chip in a shipping product. It also arrives as the last product Apple has unveiled under Tim Cook, who steps down as CEO on September 1 after 15 years, handing the reins to hardware chief John Ternus.

What's new in the Mac Mini 2026 over the previous generation

The outgoing Mac mini, launched in October 2024, topped out with the M4 and M4 Pro chips. The new lineup replaces both with the M6 and M5 Pro:

> The M6 uses a 12-core CPU (up from 10 cores) and 12-core GPU, built on Apple's first 2nm process

> Every GPU core now carries a dedicated Neural Accelerator, plus a new dual 16-core Neural Engine — double the previous single-engine setup

> Memory bandwidth rises to 170GB/s from 153GB/s

> Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 replace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

> The M5 Pro variant gains Thunderbolt 5 with clustering support, letting multiple Mac minis link up to run larger AI models, plus Genlock support over USB-C for syncing with external displays and cameras

> The M6 model retains Thunderbolt 4 and cannot be clustered

Read Also Apple Launches Free Repair Program For Select 2023 Mac Mini M2 Models

Mac Mini 2026: Specs and configurations

The new Mac mini with M6 comes with 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, Neural Accelerators in every core, up to 32GB unified memory, up to 2TB SSD. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 2.5Gb Ethernet (10Gb optional).

The Mac mini with M5 Pro comes with configurations with a 15-core CPU/16-core GPU or an 18-core CPU/20-core GPU. It comes with up to 64GB unified memory, up to 8TB SSD. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5 with clustering, Genlock via USB-C

Both models ship with macOS 27, which brings an upgraded Apple Intelligence stack, an AI-enhanced Siri with access to on-device personal context, and Spotlight Visual Intelligence.

Mac Mini 2026: Pricing and availability in India

As for pricing, the Mac mini (M6) with 16GB/256GB is priced at Rs. 99,900. The Mac mini (M5 Pro) with a 15-core CPU/16-core GPU, 24GB/512GB is priced at Rs. 2,09,900, and the Mac mini (M5 Pro) with 18-core CPU/20-core GPU, 24GB/512GB is priced at Rs. 2,33,900

Education pricing brings the entry M6 model down to Rs. 88,900 and the base M5 Pro model to Rs. 1,97,900. Pre-orders opened August 25 across 30 countries and regions, including India, with retail availability from September 22.