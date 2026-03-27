Apple Kills The Mac Pro Forever; No New Hardware To Launch In The Future

Apple has officially pulled the plug on the Mac Pro, and this time, it's permanent. The company has confirmed that the Mac Pro is being discontinued and has been removed from Apple's website. The buy page for the machine now redirects to Apple's general Mac homepage, with all references to the product scrubbed. More significantly, Apple has reportedly confirmed it has no plans to offer future Mac Pro hardware, effectively closing the chapter on one of its most iconic product lines.

Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that it doesnt plan offer new Mac Pro hardware in the future.

Mac Pro death was imminent

The Mac Pro has had a turbulent final chapter. Apple released the current Mac Pro industrial design in 2019 alongside the Pro Display XDR, which was itself discontinued earlier this month. The machine was originally Intel-powered, and Apple refreshed it with the M2 Ultra chip in June 2023 – but it has received no update since, sitting at a $6,999 price point even as Apple introduced the M3 Ultra chip in the Mac Studio. The stagnation made it increasingly difficult to justify the Mac Pro's price tag against a faster, more affordable stablemate.

Mac Studio steps up

With the Mac Pro gone, the Mac Studio is clearly positioned as the pro desktop Mac of the future in Apple's lineup. The current Mac Studio can be configured with the M3 Ultra chip, a 32-core CPU, an 80-core GPU, 256GB of unified memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage - specs that comfortably serve the high-end professional market the Mac Pro once dominated.

A leaner, stronger Mac lineup

With the discontinuation, Apple's desktop Mac lineup now stands at just three machines: the 24-inch iMac with M4, the Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro, and the Mac Studio. On the laptop side, the portfolio includes the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

What this means for Pro users

For the Mac Pro's loyal base of video editors, 3D artists, audio engineers, and other power users, the news marks the end of a form factor that once defined professional computing. Apple appears to be betting that the Mac Studio, with its ever-expanding chip configurations and the new multi-Mac clustering capability, is sufficient to meet even the most demanding workloads — without the need for a tower chassis that costs twice as much.