Apple is slashing iPhone 14 Plus production | Apple

Apple is slashing production of its iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as the company re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported, citing two sources related to the supply chain.

According to the reports, the tech giant has asked at least one iPhone assembly partner to halt iPhone 14 Plus production and has asked two component suppliers to lower production by up to 90 per cent. The company also asked one of their suppliers to increase the component production for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Apple is yet to release an official comment on this issue.

The company announced the new lineup on September 7 and began shipping a month later in October. iPhone 14 Plus was marketed as a cheaper option in the iPhone 14 series but it can be assumed that iPhone users would not want to purchase a non-Pro device that is going for $899.

Another important point to note is that in the iPhone 14 series Apple has got rid of the smaller "Mini" model that was present in the iPhone 13 series.

In September, Bloomberg, also reported that Apple was backtracking its plan to boost production of the new series after the company received a lower response than expected.